Sentara hospitals, including the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge and Sentara Lake Ridge, are limiting visitation rules and adding “dedicated respiratory units” for patients who have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, hospital officials announced Monday.
The hospitals are also launching drive-thru COVID-19 testing beginning Monday, March 16, in Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and Chesapeake in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
High-risk or confirmed COVID-19 patients whose symptoms require hospitalization will be cared for in individual patient rooms within the dedicated respiratory unit. Only essential staff will care for patients, all while wearing full protective gear, according to a Sentara press release.
The dedicated units will limit potential exposure to additional staff and patients, the release said.
Regarding elective procedures, Sentara officials said they have a plan for when to limit, reschedule, or transition elective surgeries to another location that is aligned with advice from the U.S. Surgeon General and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s guidance, the release said.
The hospitals will communicate with patients regarding any changes to elective surgeries and procedures, the release said.
The changes are being made in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Hospital officials said the most up-to-date information can be found online at www.sentara.com/coronavirus.
As of Sunday, Virginia had 45 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 and one death from the virus.
The hospital offered no information as to when the drive-thru testing might be expanded to other locations.
New policies now in place at Sentara hospitals include:
Visitation
Effective Monday, March 16, all routine visiting is being suspended until the transmission of COVID-19 "is no longer a threat to our patients, staff and community," the release said.
Exceptions include:
- Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.
- Nursery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) patients may have two parents, legal guardians, or caregivers who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.
- Patients who are at the end-of-life may have two visitors.
- Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.
- Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one visitor.
- Minors under the age of 18 may have one visitor, either a parent or a guardian.
- Patients visiting the emergency department, may have one person with them only during their emergency department stay.
- Visitors age 12 and under are prohibited inside our hospitals. Visitors allowed must stay in the patients’ rooms the entire time of the visit. Once the visitor leaves the patient room, they must leave the hospital immediately.
COVID-19 call center
The Sentara COVID-19 call center, which can be reached at 1-833-945-2395, began operation at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 16. The call center will operate seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will direct callers to appropriate resources based on nurses' evaluations, according to the Sentara press release.
The call center will also answer questions about signs and symptoms based on current CDC guidelines and will provide information on Sentara policies and our COVID-19 response.
The call center will not schedule appointments, provide testing recommendations, or test results.
Drive-thru screening, testing sites
The Sentara COVID-19 drive-thru screening and testing sites will be set up at three locations in the Virginia Beach area beginning today, Monday, March 16, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
All three sites are in the Williamsburg and Virginia Beach areas, but the hospital said it “anticipate[s] opening more locations in the near future," the news release said.
“We urge the public to review the information on sentara.com/coronavirus before visiting a drive-thru site so that we can ensure testing for high-risk patients in need of medical attention,” the release said.
Drive-thru locations include:
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, 2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive in Virginia Beach
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center at 100 Sentara Circle in Williamsburg
- Sentara Edinburgh, 1933 Edwin Drive in Chesapeake, Virginia
Beginning on Tuesday, March 17, the testing centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.
Before heading to a testing center, Sentara asks that people assess themselves to determine if they meet at least two of the three most common symptoms of coronavirus: fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, cough and shortness of breath.
Patients are also asked to consider whether they have been in contact with someone who was confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 or whether they themselves traveled internationally or to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak.
Those who answer “no” to one or both of those questions are asked to “please, stay home and continue to follow the CDC recommended prevention methods and monitor for a change in symptoms,” the press release said.
Those who answered “yes” to both questions are asked to do to the following:
- People younger than 60 and have no other symptoms should stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days. “If you have to be out in the community or if your symptoms worsen, come to one of our drive-thru locations and we will screen you,” the announcement said.
- Those over the age 60 should come to one of the Sentara drive-thru screening locations, the announcement said.
What to expect
When people arrive at a testing center, they are asked to:
- Please stay in their vehicles.
- Follow the COVID-19 screening location signs and drive up to the screening tent.
- Step 1: A clinician will ask individuals a series of questions. Then, based on their answers, they will be sent home or continue to Step 2, the release said.
- Step 2: Individuals will be screened by a healthcare provider. If it is determined that someone needs testing, they will continue to step 3.
- Step 3: Individuals will be tested using a nasal or an oral swab. Those who receive a swab will receive education regarding protecting themselves and others, the release said.
Those who are tested will be asked to provide their personal information and will receive a phone call once their test results are known. Those who are already Sentara patients can access information on their “Sentara MyChart” or Sentara account, the release said.
Results can take up to five days, the release said.
After testing
Those who are tested will be asked to self-quarantine until results are received. Individuals with symptoms that require additional medical care will be directed to available services, the release said.
"Sentara Healthcare is prepared to meet the healthcare needs of the communities we serve. We believe our new drive-thru centers and community call center will help us better control the spread of COVID-19 and provide comfort to those we serve," the release said.
