Sentara hospitals delay non-emergency surgeries, testing amid record high COVID-19 hospitalizations

Sentara hospitals, including the Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, will suspend all hospital-based, non-emergency surgeries and diagnostic testing indefinitely starting Monday, Jan. 10, as COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record levels across the state.
Sentara, which operates 12 hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina, made the announcement Friday – the same day rising COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed to 3,329, the highest number since the pandemic began.
The vast majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated or less-than-fully vaccinated, according to officials with both Sentara Healthcare and UVA Health System, both of which held calls with reporters Thursday and Friday to discuss rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia.
Sentara facilities, in particular, are treating more COVID-19 patients than ever before. COVID-19 hospitalizations at Sentara hospitals have more than doubled in the past week and more than quadrupled within the last month, according to a Sentara press release.
Sentara’s Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge reported 66 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Friday, Jan. 7 – a 65% increase from the 40 COVID-19 patients it reported just one week ago.
The hospital will continue all “life-saving and emergency surgeries and procedures" but the move to reschedule non-emergency procedures and tests is necessary to ensure safe and quality care for all patients as hospital staff “is stretched to their capacity,” the release said.
“The current strain on all healthcare facilities is undeniable. We must balance the urgent need to care for large numbers of COVID-19 patients with what is being asked of our dedicated staff,” Mike Gentry, Sentara’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “We cannot care for our community without first supporting our team members as they so expertly manage this large number of patients.”
COVID-19 hospitalizations began rising across Virginia in the weeks following Thanksgiving but accelerated to new heights over the past few weeks.
Whether holiday gatherings are to blame for the rise in cases is difficult to say, Dr. Reid Adams, UVA Health’s chief medical officer, said during a call with reporters Friday.
"There were omicron surges before the holidays, so I think that started before the holidays, but I think with the holiday gatherings, people being in close contact in airports, public transportation, that didn't help with the exposure omicron that was already present in the United States," Adams said.
Although the U.S. is now in the fifth wave of the pandemic, this is only the second time Sentara Healthcare has paused non-emergency surgeries and procedures since the pandemic began. The hospital system had to take a similar step from March 25 through May 1, 2020, to comply with Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order, according to Susan Bahorich, a Sentara communications advisor.
And the situation at Sentara facilities is not unique. COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 200% across Virginia in the past month.
To deal with the demand, Virginia’s hospitals have adjusted and restricted visitation policies, shifted staff and, in some cases, postponed non-emergency procedures, according to Julian Walker, vice president of communications for the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
Ballad Health, which operates hospitals in southwest Virginia and Tennessee, was forced to delay some heart surgeries and procedures at its Johnson City Medical Center in Tennesseee after “a significant majority of team members” who work in the cardiovascular surgery department tested positive for COVID-19, the health system said in a statement.
VCU Health announced Monday that it too is postponing non-urgent surgeries and procedures requiring a hospital bed or donated blood products due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
Sovah Health also put a two-week pause on elective surgeries on Friday as the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District in Southwest Virginia also set new COVID-19 records surpassing the peak of the 2021 January surge, the Danville Register & Bee reported.
UVA Health System, which operates the Prince William and Haymarket Medical Centers in Prince William County, has not yet paused non-emergency surgeries, but the hospital system has had to limit transfers to their facilities, Adams said Friday.
During a call with reporters on Thursday, Dr. Jordan Asher, Sentara’s chief physician executive, attributed the rise in hospitalizations to the extremely contagious omicron variant, which is infecting more people. And although omicron is proving to result in milder cases of COVID-19 – particularly among people who are vaccinated – the huge number of infections has inevitably resulted in more patients needing hospitalization.
A challenge for hospitals, Asher said, is that healthcare workers are also getting sick even though the vast majority are “fully vaccinated,” which the CDC defines as having had two shots of the vaccine, but not necessarily the booster. Many Sentara staff members have also been boosted, Asher said.
“Our healthcare professionals have done unbelievable jobs caring for those in need. And now we're in a situation where those that are caring for those others are also getting sick,” he said.
Walker said hospitals continue to urge unvaccinated Virginians to get vaccinated and boosted a soon as possible to reduce their risk of infection and serious illness that leads to hospitalization – both for themselves and their family members but also to prevent further strain on hospitals.
And Walker warned that even though hospitals have taken steps to adapt to COVID-19 surges and staffing shortages, “the health care delivery system does not have unlimited resources.”
“The current situation is serious, and if things remain on the current trajectory for an extended period … we could face the possibility of straining the limits of the system’s capacity,” he said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
