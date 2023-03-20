Effective March 21, Sentara Healthcare patients, visitors and staff members will no longer be required to wear a mask at all times within the healthcare facilities, the hospital announced Monday.
The hospital has required universal masking inside its buildings and health care offices for the past three years -- since shortly after the pandemic began in March 2020. The change comes as the cases of COVID-19 and respiratory diseases are subsiding, according to a hospital news release.
“The Sentara COVID-19 Task Force has closely monitored COVID-19 activity for the past three years across its communities, using scientific data and the highest safety standards to guide its decisions throughout the pandemic,” the release said. “Currently, health systems across the country are seeing a steady decrease in COVID-19, RSV and flu patients – the three respiratory viruses that triggered a surge in emergency department visits and hospitalizations last fall.”
“After much consideration, we believe it is safe and appropriate to relax masking requirements across our healthcare facilities,” the release said.
Exceptions to the change include:
- Patients who are seeking treatment for a viral illness such as COVID-19 or the flu should continue to wear a mask to prevent spreading the virus to others.
- Healthcare workers treating patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 must still wear the appropriate level of personal protective equipment required.
All healthcare professionals will continue to follow infection prevention protocols. Health systems will continue to monitor respiratory illness activity within the communities, the release said.
“While we continue to evolve our COVID-19 policies, our priority remains the safety of our team members, patients, and community,” the release said. “Masks will continue to be an important tool, along with vaccinations, to keep people healthy and safe. Masks will still be available to patients and visitors who enter our facilities. Additionally, our healthcare colleagues can still wear a mask if they choose to do so.”
