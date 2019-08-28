Retirement Unlimited, Inc., a family-owned and Virginia-based senior living community management company, celebrated the opening of The Wellington at Lake Manassas Community with ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 8.
Several hundred attendees enjoyed tours of the community, live entertainment and food prepared by the community’s executive chef, according to a news release.
The ribbon-cutting and champagne toast included presentations by William Fralin, CEO of RUI; Doris-Ellie Sullivan, president of RUI; Mary-Katelyn Hovanic, academic administrator for RUI University and Paula Olejarz, a resident of the community.
“It’s not the years in your life that count, it’s the life in your years,” said Olejarz, who was one of the first residents to move into The Wellington at Lake Manassas in July. “This is my community.”
The Wellington at Lake Manassas is RUI’s eighth community in Virginia.
“The new community represents a $33 million investment in Prince William County, bringing 120 new job opportunities,” according to the news release. “In addition, the area will experience the economic impact of the spending power of 140 new residents.”
“With state-of-the-art construction, engaging life-enrichment programing, and an experienced team, we have put a significant amount of resources and attention to detail into this community,” said Fralin.
“We want to be a center for the Gainesville area offering space for meetings as well as programing through RUI University, which is open and free to the community alongside our residents. It is a fulfilling mission to know that for 35 years how many people we have cared for in a way we believe is special to us as well as to the them.”
According to the news release, The Wellington at Lake Manassas offers: independent Living, assisted living, and memory care; 115 studio, one- and two-bedroom units with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; 24/7 licensed on-site nursing; fine dining; a life enrichment calendar, including entertainment and outings; RUI University programming for continuing education; and a library, theater, bistro and beautifully landscaped walking trails.
