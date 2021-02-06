The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Woodbridge man, Michael Christopher Moore, 64.
Moore was last seen leaving the 3800 block of Russell Road in Woodbridge of Friday, Feb. 5 at approximately noon.
Moore is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered. The Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for Moore at 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.
Anyone with information regarding Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Michael Christopher Moore is described as a black male, 64 years of age, 5 fee 7 inches tall and weighing 179 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and light grey backpack.
