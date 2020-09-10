The owners of a Nokesville farm animal rescue at risk of going out of business have raised over $100,000 on their GoFundMe page in less than a month, bringing them one step closer to saving the farm.
The 11-acre Hope and Serenity Farm Sanctuary is a nonprofit organization that provides animal tours, volunteer work and work for disabled adults in Northern Virginia. The sanctuary is home to 149 rescued farm animals including horses, chickens, pigs, goats, donkeys and sheep.
Renee and Joe Small, the couple who run the sanctuary, have rented the sprawling Nokesville farm for several years, but that could be coming to an end. The farm’s owner, who lives in Florida, suddenly put the property on the market earlier this year, meaning they could lose the farm unless they purchase the property themselves or buy a new property somewhere close by.
“If we were to lose the property, it would be over,” Renee Small said.
Small said she was reluctant to ask for donations but said that without outside help, they wouldn’t be able to purchase the farm on their own. That’s when she decided to create a GoFundMe, which as of Sunday, Sept. 6, had topped $106,000.
Small said that she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support the sanctuary received over the last month.
“All the media attention has brought so many people into our lives that we wouldn’t normally have had,” Small said. “We were super surprised at how quickly this took off.”
But, she added, the farm will likely need around $200,000 to put a down payment on a new property, so the GoFundMe has remained active. Small said that if they reach their goal, they will either purchase the property they’re currently renting or buy a new property with more space, allowing them to take in even more rescued animals.
Small said she has been rescuing animals since she was a teenager, when her and her mother began taking in ferrets and cats that needed rehoming. She worked as a veterinary technician for 30 years before retiring to start the sanctuary with her husband. She said they often work 10- to 12-hour days running the farm.
“We sold our house. We gave up our retirement funds. We gave up everything we had to follow this dream,” Small said.
Most of the animals on the farm come from pet owners who are no longer able to take care of their animals, Small said. Others are rescued from more dire situations. Wilbur, a 700-pound pig, was the main attraction in a greased pig contest at a fair outside Richmond. Several other pigs were rescued from Smithfield Foods.
Hope and Serenity Farm Sanctuary also provides work experience for mentally disabled youth and adults. Small said Patriot High School in Nokesville brings students to help out with day-to-day activities on the farm. They also work with the Fairfax County Community Services Board to provide opportunities to disabled adults.
Small said the farm can be a healing experience for workers and visitors as well as the animals.
“A lot of the people that visit us, whether they know it or not, often have problems in their lives that the animals are a magnet. They feel like this is a place they come to for healing,” Small said. “And the animals benefit exponentially from having people here.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
