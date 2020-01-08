Traffic is backed up for about five miles in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 due to a tractor-trailer crash near Quantico.
A flatbed tractor-trailer ran off the side of I-95 and into the woods near the 148 mile marker. The crash occurred at about 7:15 p.m., according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
The driver has been transported to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries, Geller said.
All northbound lanes of I-95 were closed initially after the crash, but the left lane is now open, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
It’s the second serious crash on that stretch of I-95 in less than 24 hours. A three-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning claimed the life of a 42-year-old Pennsylvania man and closed the northbound lanes for hours earlier in the day.
