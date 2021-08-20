Schools update safety protocols as COVID-19 cases rise

More than 60% of Prince William County students between the ages of 12 and 17 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the start of the new school year, which begins on Monday, Aug. 23.
Meanwhile, the school division is responding to concerns about rising COVID-19 rates by clarifying school safety protocols that now include the goal of maintaining 3 feet of distance between students; mandating near universal mask use, and minimizing time that students are not wearing masks, such as in the lunchroom.
The school division also recently clarified when students and staff will have to quarantine due to COVID-19 cases; unvaccinated students and staff will have to quarantine as a result of an exposure in most instances -- unless they have remained masked and maintained at least 3 feet of distance from the person being treated as having COVID-19. Conversely, vaccinated students and staff will not have to quarantine in most instances unless they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.
Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced the updated school division protocols on Friday, Aug. 13. The school division, McDade wrote, is “taking precautions to ensure every student’s safety” and is “committed to limiting disruptions to student learning caused by quarantines or illnesses, as well as ensuring we have the staffing necessary to avoid shuttering classrooms or schools.”
Vaccinations among students, staff
Local vaccination rates among young residents between the ages of 12 and 17 are well ahead of rates for Virginia as a whole, but the county ranks fourth in Northern Virginia when it comes to school-age children having received the vaccine, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
The school division says it won’t ask students for proof of vaccination but will accept the information from parents if they provide it. They might also ask if students are vaccinated when trying to determine “close contacts” for quarantining purposes, according to Diana Gulotta, school division spokeswoman.
School staff are not required to be vaccinated, but based on staff participation at vaccination clinics earlier this year, “we can share that a large majority of the staff are vaccinated,” Gulotta said.
A spokesperson for the Prince William Health District said there was not a specific vaccination rate goal in mind for school-age kids and teens before the new school year began. But the health district has been conducting multiple mobile vaccination clinics each week all summer, as well as a few back-to-school clinics targeting 12- to 17-year-olds. (Children under 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but officials have said that could change this fall.)
The health district’s goal has been to make the vaccine “available and accessible” if parents and guardians choose to vaccinate their children, said Sean Johnson, the health district’s community outreach director.
Ongoing mobile vaccination clinics “have both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson so that we can hit anyone who wants to have just one dose and then anyone 12 and older. Basically we’re covering anyone who is eligible and wants a vaccine,” Johnson said.
About 49.1% of 12- to 15-year-olds and 66.6% of 16- and 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated in Prince William County, according to VDH data.
The health district will continue its effort to vaccinate as many people as possible throughout the fall and will be ready to provide booster shots if needed, Johnson said.
“Some people look at things like we could go back to normality. And then there’s those of us who say we’re planning for the opposite, and the health district is planning for the opposite,” Johnson said.
Virtual not an option for most students
Many parents have expressed concerns in recent days about sending their children back to school in person amid the rising COVID-19 case numbers. More than 1,000 people have signed a petition asking the school division to provide a virtual option now that the pandemic has taken a turn for the worse with the rise of the Delta variant.
Janelle Anderson, a Coles District parent, said she created the petition because she believes “parents need options.”
“If COVID really isn't going away, then PWCS [and probably schools nationwide] needs to develop a robust virtual program,” she said.
The school division is offering a virtual program this year, but students and parents had to opt into it last May, when COVID-19 case numbers were much lower. McDade says access to the virtual program will remain closed, but that parents can apply for homebound instruction and may qualify under certain medical criteria.
Universal masking now in effect
The school division recently updated its face-covering rules to align with the state’s recent public health order mandating masks in public schools.
As a result, universal indoor masking is required in all Prince William schools for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools -- regardless of vaccination status. Students and staff must provide medical documentation of the inability to wear a mask due to a health condition to be exempted from the rule.
A student’s failure to wear a mask when required would be handled “[j]ust like any other infraction” of the school division’s Code of Behavior, Gulotta said.
The Code of Behavior categorizes an “inappropriate student dress” infraction as a behavior that interferes with the daily operation of school procedures. An infraction could result in a range of consequences, from “classroom supports, interventions, or minor consequences” to a “suspension between six and 10 days,” the behavior code states.
Updated lunchroom protocols
After initially saying school cafeterias would operate at pre-pandemic capacities, McDade’s updated Aug. 13 guidance said schools would “work to provide opportunities to maintain distance when possible,” noting the “goal is to minimize time students are unmasked and/or less than 3 feet apart.”
The updated guidance also states that “podding students” and assigned seats will be implemented; that visitors won’t be allowed; that students must keep 3 feet of physical spacing while waiting in the lunch line; and that students should replace their masks as soon as possible after eating.
The guidance also includes additional solutions for schools to consider, including allowing students to spread out by eating in hallways, libraries and multi-purpose rooms; staggering lunch periods, and allowing students to go outside “immediately after eating” so as to limit time without their masks in indoor settings.
There was no mention of social distancing or modifications to lunchtime routines during recent back-to-school webinars for parents. Still, Gulotta said the updates were not new but rather “clarifications of existing planned protocols and refinements based on VDH orders and CDC guidance to improve understanding.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com
