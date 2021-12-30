Schools to open Jan. 3 despite COVID-19 surge, but at-home tests, ‘test-to-stay’ strategy are coming, superintendent says

Prince William County schools students will return to classrooms as planned on Monday, Jan. 3 without new testing requirements despite a fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic that’s now setting records for new daily infections across the state.
But Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced late Thursday a few new tools aimed at controlling the spread of the virus in schools: the distribution of at-home tests and a new “test-to-stay” policy that will be implemented in the near future.
McDade, who took the helm of the school division July 1, announced the developments in a letter sent to parents and staff at about 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30.
The letter said the school division had already sent home 11,000 eMed BinaxNow home test kits to staff and students before the winter break. All schools received the tests, according to school division spokeswoman Diana Gulotta, but it's not clear how they were distributed to students and staff. Those details were not included in McDade’s letter.
McDade further said that although COVID-19 home test kits are in short supply, the school division has procured additional kits that will be available no later than Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, “for distribution to students and staff exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19,” the letter said.
“We continue to collaborate with the Prince William County Health District to secure additional testing options,” the letter added, directing recipients to the VDH website for other testing options, all of which have been swamped in recent days.
The tests were obtained through the state’s new “Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance (ViSSTA) program,” which offers COVID-19 testing to K-12 schools.
The program provides regular “screening testing” of asymptomatic individuals to identify asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic cases of COVID-19 “with the aim of catching cases early and stopping further transmission,” the letter said.
Further, McDade said the school division will implement a “test-to-stay strategy” as part of a Virginia Department of Health pilot program. The program consists of contract-tracing and “serial testing” to allow school-associated close contacts who are not fully vaccinated to continue to attend school during their quarantine period, the letter said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now advises that schools may consider the use of TTS to minimize the impact of quarantine on students and limit school absences after a COVID-19 exposure in schools.
McDade said the program is not yet in force but that parents and the community will be updates as more information becomes available.
McDade’s letter acknowledged a “rapidly changing global pandemic” and noted “there is understandable concern about the new COVID variant and its impact.” Still, she said the school division remains “committed to providing instruction to our students, in person, within our school buildings.”
“We know in-person instruction is best for students academically, socially, and emotionally,” she added. “It is clear the negative impact the last 20 months of this pandemic has had on children, as well as the families we serve.”
The letter further said the school division would maintain its mask mandate for all students and staff and that student athletic programs would continue to operate as planned even though some “individual teams or events may need to be paused for the safety of all participants.”
Despite new CDC quarantine guidance, schools will stick to the old rules for now
McDade’s letter said the school division would retain its existing COVID-19 quarantining protocols – for now – despite a recent change guidance from the CDC.
On Monday, Dec. 27, the CDC advised that individuals who contract the virus need only to quarantine for five days after becoming infected – instead of 10 – so long as they wear a good-fitting masks for an additional five days, have improving or no symptoms and no longer have a fever.
The superintendent said the school division is evaluating the guidance with the Prince William Health District but that its current health protocols regarding quarantine will remain the same until further notice.
“Employees and families will receive updated quarantine guidance as soon as it is available,” the letter said.
McDade further urged all students and staff who are eligible to be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 to do so as soon as possible. She said the school division is working with the Prince William Health District to secure “additional vaccination sites at our school locations” and that additional information will be shared as they are scheduled
McDade also noted that “more than 91%” of school division staff are vaccinated. The school board passed a resolution in September requiring that staff members receive the COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly.
The school division has not yet begun weekly tests of unvaccinated staff or those who chose not to disclose their vaccination status. But those tests will begin to be required on Jan. 10, 2022, Gulotta said in a Dec. 8 email.
“Test sites are located in schools throughout the division, and the testing is free for employees,” Gulotta said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
