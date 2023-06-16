Prince William County’s schools, public health services, mental health resources, growing data center industry and even streetlights are important issues for voters in the Potomac District, according to incumbent Supervisor Andrea Bailey and Kim Short, her Democratic challenger in the Tuesday, June 20 primary.
Bailey, 68, of Dumfries, was one of the first Black women elected to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors when she won a first term in 2019. A St. Louis native, Bailey has a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s degree in human resources and worked for Xerox and other corporations before founding her own event-planning business. Bailey is the wife of the Rev. Cozy Bailey, a retired Marine and the president of the Prince William County NAACP.
Short, 53, of Dumfries, is a retired Army lieutenant colonel with a background in public health.
Short was in the Army for more than 20 years and worked in a variety of public health positions, focusing on infectious diseases. After retiring from the Army, Short served on several local committees including the Potomac Rappahannock Transportation Commission, where Bailey is also a member.
On why they’re running
Short said she decided to run for supervisor because she and other residents are unhappy with the current board’s performance.
“I ran because I felt it was necessary,” Short said. “It may sound cliché, but I’m not going to sit on the sidelines and watch a trainwreck happen.”
Short said her opponent and the other supervisors no longer represent “where people’s concerns lie,” and that this has caused some Potomac residents to consider moving away from the area. She also says that taxes on Potomac residents are too high.
If elected, Bailey said she will focus on three key issues: public safety, mental health and affordable housing. She says that her relationships with local organizations give her an advantage over her opponent.
“The reason why I think I can do it is because prior to getting into the seat I worked four years to build relationships—on Capitol Hill, in the General Assembly, in my magisterial district—and that is what is needed,” Bailey said. “Relationships matter. And if you don’t have those things, you put yourself at a disadvantage.”
Bailey said she’s most proud of the county’s developing Crisis Receiving Center as well as the board’s work on new road and infrastructure projects.
On data centers and development
Short said that she would oppose data center projects that would negatively impact nearby residents.
“Before I would make any decision, I would talk to the people who are going to be impacted by the data center the most,” Short said.
Short said that she is disappointed with the lack of information the county provides about its proposed data center projects, stating that it was even hard for her, while running for office, to learn about some of the projects before the board.
“As a constituent, it is very difficult to get information from the county,” Short said.
Bailey also said that providing constituents with information about data centers is important.
“That’s what the current board has done; we've had public hearings, public meetings, water studies and noise studies,” Bailey said. “I think that needs to be continual, and there needs to be more of a means to educate the community.”
The supervisors recently funded a noise study of four Amazon data centers that have been the subject of ongoing complaints from residents of the Great Oak neighborhood outside Manassas. But the board has yet to conduct any studies of data centers’ impacts on area watersheds despite calls to do so from local residents, environmental groups and even the Fairfax County Water Authority, which provides drinking water to Prince William County residents.
Bailey voted along with her fellow Democratic supervisors to approve a comprehensive plan amendment for the Prince William Digital Gateway as well as other data center projects in western Prince William County. But she said she does not yet know whether she will vote to approve three rezonings that would bring the controversial and massive PW Digital Gateway data center corridor to fruition.
Bailey said data centers are an important part of the county’s commercial tax base along with other small and large businesses.
“When you talk about a commercial tax base, that’s not just data centers, that’s a better and stronger tax base so that residents are not going into their pockets to sustain the county,” Bailey said.
Bailey said development is not necessarily detrimental to the environment, citing the successful revitalization of Powell’s Creek. The creek, which runs through the Potomac District, has been significantly damaged by development and has been the focus of a $7.5 million project to restore its banks to fix erosion and stem the flow of sediment into the Potomac River.
Regarding another environmental challenge in the Potomac District – the coal ash ponds at Possum Point – Bailey said she has decided to “work with Dominion” to close the ponds in a lined landfill onsite. The position is a reversal from Bailey’s earlier pledge to try to remove the ash from the banks of the Potomac River.
Bailey said she hopes Dominion Energy will follow through with a plan to build a park on top of landfill but says the project will likely take 10 to 12 years. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is currently reviewing Dominion Energy’s application for a permit to build a coal ash landfill at Possum Point.
On public safety
Short believes that the board should “start with the basics” when it comes to public safety and crime prevention. One example is street lighting in the Potomac District, something that Short says her constituents have been requesting for years.
“This problem has been mentioned to the current supervisor,” Short said. “In two of her town hall meetings, constituents begged her to get more lights on. It’s very dark and very dangerous.”
Short referenced a recent fatal accident involving a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle at night near the Potomac Shores neighborhood, something she says might have been prevented if the area was better lit.
“Often, simple things like lights and cameras are things we should be focused on to keep people safe,” Short said.
Bailey says that she is currently working to provide more traffic signs and lighting to certain areas of the district, especially around Potomac Shores, to reduce traffic fatalities.
Bailey also wants to build a youth resource center in the county, which she says might help curb crime among young people. She also wants to add more youth beds and resources of all kinds to the county’s Crisis Receiving Center and work with the county’s newly formed “public safety committee.”
“Those are all things that I want to continue working on -- that I instituted already -- and were not in place prior to me being in the seat,” Bailey said.
On education
Short says she has met Potomac residents frustrated with the quality of the county’s schools, noting that many feel they must choose between low-quality public schools and expensive private schools. She says the supervisors should have more control over the school budget.
“I think it’s time for supervisors to reconsider the revenue sharing agreement, to change the terms of the agreement so that the BOCS has more oversight,” Short said.
The county’s revenue sharing agreement directs about 57% of the county’s general fund tax revenue to the county school division. The revenue-sharing agreement is something that Bailey, and many other Democrats on the current board, are proud.
Bailey praised the county’s schools, especially Superintendent LaTanya McDade. She also praised the school division’s workforce development program for students who plan to go into trades after high school.
However, Bailey said that the county needs to do more to educate the general population about what is happening in the schools.
“I think the superintendent’s strategic plan needs to be explained, so that parents and those who are interested know there is a strategic plan,” Bailey said.
Bailey also said that the schools should do more to educate students about mental health.
Other Issues
Short said that she would advocate for changes to the county’s public health department if elected, including creating a health office specifically for Prince William County.
“Currently, the Prince William County health department serves Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park,” Short said. “It would be more efficient to have an office that specifically focuses on the health of the county and can keep the board of county supervisors more informed than it is now.”
Bailey, who spearheaded the county’s effort to build a Crisis Receiving Center, said that mental health will be a large focus of her second term.
“Mental health is such a sensitive subject, and it’s gotten worse because of COVID-19,” Bailey said. “Nationally, it’s been swept under the rug for too long.”
Bailey said she also plans to focus on affordable housing by advocating for an affordable dwelling unit ordinance if re-elected.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.