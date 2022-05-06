Following the fatal overdoses of two Woodbridge teens, Prince William officials are warning parents and students of the of the deadly dangers of illicit fentanyl and are urging them to to become educated and remain vigilant to prevent more tragic deaths.
In a webinar hosted by the Prince William County school division on Thursday, May 5, local officials acknowledged that fentanyl was found in the counterfeit Percocet tablets, commonly known as “Perc30s,” connected to the recent deaths of two local students. A 15-year-old Woodbridge boy suffered a fatal overdose Sunday, April 24, which was followed by the overdose death of a 14-year-old Dale City boy on Tuesday, April 26.
“The police have shared that the counterfeit drugs in both incidents were preliminarily tested and confirmed as being laced with fentanyl,” said Denise Huebner, associate superintendent for special education and student support services. She urged parents to become informed about the dangers of misusing opioids and other pain relievers to prevent addiction and even death that can be associated with substance abuse.
The current drug trend Prince William police are seeing most are “Perc30s,” said Lt. Jeff Sheldon, a special investigations bureau commander with the county police department. Sheldon said PERC30s have “come to the forefront” not just in Prince William County but in Northern Virginia and nationally.
Perc30s are counterfeit pills that contain oxycodone, an opioid pain reliever prescribed by doctors after surgeries or serious accidents. Oxycodone affects the central nervous system to relieve pain, according to the Mayo Clinic.
But Sheldon said law enforcement has seen a rise of imitation pills. Counterfeit Perc30s are generally manufactured abroad, mostly in Asia and Mexico, and pressed to look like genuine Percocet pills. The counterfeit Perc30 pills are sometimes laced with fentanyl, an extremely dangerous synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, Sheldon said.
Perc30s are commonly sold for about $30 a pill or less.
“It’s very, very dangerous, and this is what we are seeing the most of these days,” Sheldon said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, synthetic opioid-involved deaths accounted for nearly 73% of all opioid-involved fatal overdoses in 2019, which were driven by fentanyl.
The dangerous pills are “accessible to everybody, including children,” because they can be ordered off the internet with just a credit card and delivery address, Sheldon said.
Jim Cox, a school division investigator, said kids generally order the pills on their phones or home computers over the internet from China, where they are manufactured, or from Mexican cartels. The pills are then shipped via the U.S. mail.
“They literally can order a supply and have it shipped right to their house. Or, if they don’t want to get caught, have them shipped to a friend’s house and that’s how they get it,” Cox said. “And that’s how it gets into the schools. If you think it’s not happening, look what just happened to our schools.”
Prince William County police, in conjunction with federal law enforcement, intercepted on Monday, May 2, a postal package containing 5,000 fentanyl-laced pills that resulted in the arrests of four local men.
“If you think about 5,000 pills, that could be 5,000 kids. It’s scary. We need to tell our kids that,” Sheldon said.
A few months prior to Monday’s arrest, Prince William police intercepted and arrested a person who had 80,000 fentanyl-laced pills, Sheldon said.
The goal of the Prince William County Police Department is to prioritize the interdiction of fentanyl before it gets on the streets and also educating school-aged kids and their parents about the dangers because “one pill can be disastrous, it only takes one time,” he said.
Another concern: vaping
Mallory McKnight, the school division’s substance abuse prevention specialist, said vaping has been a growing trend in the schools since 2017. Kids had been vaping high concentrations of nicotine, but over the past year, school officials are seeing more students vaping marijuana, she said.
Students are vaping substances that contain THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, which “is a huge concern we have right now,” McKnight said. THC can also be laced with fentanyl, and vaping the drug can also cause overdose and death.
In addition to vaping risks, officials are concerned about Percocet, Xanax and other forms of opioids being abused by students. She said the current trends seen in the school division are consistent with trends nationwide.
What parents should do
McKnight said parents should be on the lookout for signs that their kids are experimenting with drugs, which can include changes in peer groups, physical appearance, grooming habits, interests and academic performance. She said that some of these are typical adolescent behavior, so if something seems off, approach your child and in a nonjudgmental manner and ask them.
Finding pieces of vaping paraphernalia or pills lying around are red flags. McKnight stressed the importance of parents being mindful as they approach their child and letting their kids guide some of the conversation to avoid having them shut down and refuse to talk.
Corey Eaton, administrative coordinator for PWCS Heals, said sometimes a simple reminder about the dangers of pills can help protect your child.
“One parent I spoke to recently had a conversation with their family and they said, ‘If it’s not a doctor with a white lab coat giving you a pill, you shouldn't take it. If it’s not in this house and me as your parent is not giving you the pill, you should not take that pill.’”
McKnight said parents who feel they need help should not hesitate to reach out to professionals for advice on how to help their kids.
Parents – or anyone who suspects a young person is struggling with opioids – should contact the New Horizons program right away, said Heather Martinsen, a behavioral health and wellness supervisor with Prince William County Community Services.
New Horizons is a clinic-based program that provides free therapeutic services for youth and their families with mental health, substance use and co-occurring disorders and can be reached at 703-792-7812. For more information about substance abuse prevention in our school community, visit https://www.pwcs.edu/cms/One.aspx?portalId=340225&pageId=4464249
