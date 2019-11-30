Prince William County Public Schools recently announced 71 “Schools of Excellence” for the 2019-20 school year, an increase of about 26% over last year when 56 schools earned the distinction.
The award is based on academic performance during the 2018-19 school year. The School of Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the school division.
Schools of Excellence must be accredited and should demonstrate improvement in closing achievement gaps. Criteria also include absenteeism, drop-out rate, wellness and overall climate satisfaction for parents and teachers, according to a school division announcement.
“I am very proud of the progress our schools are making, and I am excited to see the increase in the number of schools earning this designation,” said Superintendent Steve Walts said in a statement. “Congratulations to our students, teachers, staff members, leadership team and community for this improvement. We remain committed to continuous improvement for all students.”
A school division-wide recognition of Schools of Excellence will take place early in 2020, and individual schools may choose to host local events in celebration of the achievement, the announcement said.
