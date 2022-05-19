With only five days to go until the Republicans’ 10th District “firehouse primary,” the 11 candidates held a final public forum Tuesday night during which they discussed inflation and supply shortages, Critical Race Theory, school choice and "election integrity."
Members of the audience submitted anonymous questions, which were written on slips of paper and passed to the front of the Unity Braxton Middle School auditorium before the forum began.
Education has been a top issue in Virginia for several years and was a major talking point in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) gubernatorial campaign. While critical race theory, or CRT, is a graduate-level subject that is not taught in Virginia’s public schools, many Republicans use the term as a catch-all for issues of race, racism and diversity being addressed in public schools.
Caleb Max, who at age 24 is the youngest candidate vying for Virginia’s 10th District seat in the U.S. Congress, said he is in favor of a “backpack bill” that would fund vouchers for students to attend private schools. Max is the grandson of former congressman Frank Wolf, who held the 10th District seat from 1981 until 2015.
“That money would follow the student wherever they go,” Max said.
Max said he opposes the idea of critical race theory being taught in schools.
“It’s basically telling minority children that they’re only going to be successful if the white kid sitting next to them allows them to be,” Max said.
Jeff Mayhugh is a small-business owner from Manassas who calls himself a “Madisonian” Republican. He focused many of his answers on overturning Citizens’ United, a controversial 2010 Supreme Court decision that allows corporations and interest groups to spend an unlimited amounts of money on elections.
“What is CRT? It’s a special interest group,” Mayhugh said. “How would I solve this? I would overturn Citizens’ United.”
Dave Beckwith, a retired Air Force colonel who lives in Sterling, said he homeschools his own children. However, he also said that he supports the rights of parents to be able to choose their child’s school, including private and Christian schools.
“Not everyone can homeschool,” Beckwith said, “So the key is school choice.”
Beckwith also supports defunding the federal Department of Education, which he said would lead to individual states being in charge of schools.
Other candidates shared this position, including John Henley, who is also a retired Air Force colonel. Henley said he wants to “abolish the department of education” in his opening statement.
Another issue that took center stage was the economy. With widespread baby formula shortages, high gas prices and supply-chain issues in the news, all 11 candidates agreed that strengthening the economy and cutting inflation are priorities.
“We haven’t had a balanced budget in over 20 years,” said Mike Clancy, a former member of Youngkin’s transition team who lives in Loudoun County. “These agencies don’t balance budgets; they’re spending borrowed money.”
Clancy argued that American energy independence is important-- a view which many of his fellow candidates shared.
“This is not just a talking point for me. I’m a single working parent,” said Brooke Taylor. “I think a day-one issue is to restore America’s energy independence by reopening the Keystone Pipeline.”
Taylor also said that she supports lowering the age at which drivers can obtain a commercial driver’s license to open up more jobs to young people. Taylor lives in Middleburg and has taught government classes at private Christian colleges Regent University and Liberty University, according to her website.
Theresa Ellis, a Manassas City councilwoman and mother of seven, said allowing people who were fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine to return to work would stimulate the economy.
“The discrimination that is happening against people who are unvaccinated – laid off, without pay, in critical jobs,” Ellis said. “It’s amazing what this is doing to cripple our economy.”
Brandon Michon, a managing director of FBRE capital and a Loudoun County resident, said that the U.S. economy is underperforming because of failed policies.
“We’re not overheating in the way that most economists think we are,” Michon said.
Many “yes or no” questions asked of the candidates received unanimous answers. Every candidate stated they oppose defunding the police.
“Election integrity” was another issue raised during the forum. After the 2020 presidential election, after which many Republicans inaccurately claimed that voter fraud played a part in President Joe Biden’s win, the GOP largely opposed the Voting Rights Act of 2021, also known as House Resolution 1, which would expand voter registration and access to the polls. The bill passed the U.S. House but has stalled in the Senate.
“HR1 shook me to my core,” said Jeanine Lawson, who represents the Brentsville District on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. “It was a permanent power grab for the left. The [Democratic] party defends abortion right up until birth; of course they will lie, cheat and steal to win elections.”
John Beatty, a computer programmer and Loudoun County School Board member whose platform includes opposing “big tech,” said a return to paper ballots would cut down on voter fraud. In Virginia, most voters now cast their ballots on paper ballots read by optic-scanning machines.
“There’s a trail; there’s accountability; there’s a record to go back to,” Beatty said.
Beatty said he also supports requiring an ID to vote, a position shared by the other candidates.
“We expect IDs for so many other things; it’s not an unreasonable expectation,” he said.
Hung Cao, a retired U.S. Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee who lives in Loudoun County, said he wants to end the 45 days of early voting allotted to Virginians, as well as put the states in control of elections.
“Elections belong to the states. That’s how the Constitution is written,” Cao said. “In the military, we would roll people’s fingers in ink that stayed for a week, to make sure they voted one time and one time only. Why can’t we do that here?”
Reach Anya Scerzenie at news@fauquier.com
