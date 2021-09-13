School board to vote on requiring teachers, staff to get vaccinated or submit to tests

Prince William County’s largest employer – the public school division – could soon require its more than 11,000 teachers and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.
The Prince William County School Board will vote this Wednesday, Sept. 15, on a resolution that will require all school division employees to provide proof their vaccination status by Nov. 1 or begin regular testing.
Meanwhile, there’s no immediate move to require COVID-19 vaccinations or testing for the more than 4,000 Prince William employees who work for the county government.
But county government officials are “closely examining” President Joe Biden’s announcement last week that employers with more than 100 workers will be required to ensure their employees are vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19, according to Prince William County Executive Chris Martino.
“The [Virginia] Department of Labor and OSHA will be issuing the regulations related to the specifics and enforcement of this announcement,” Martino said in a Sept. 10 email. “... The county will closely examine the regulations when they are released and will respond as necessary and appropriate.”
The school division’s move to require staff to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccines or submit to regular testing was already in the works before Biden made his announcement, Prince William County School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef (at large) told the Prince William Times on Friday.
Lateef said the goal of the proposed resolution is to prioritize student and staff safety and minimize disruptions caused by quarantines.
Nearly 500 students and 13 school division staff members were sent home to quarantine due to exposures to a positive or probable case of COVID-19 between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3. During the week of Sept. 4-10, the quarantine numbers fell to 298 students and seven staff members, according to Diana Gulotta, school division spokeswoman.
Since August, students and staff have reported more than 500 positive and probable COVID-19 cases, according to the school division’s COVID-19 dashboard. The new school year began on Aug. 23.
Noting that most quarantines require students and staff to stay out of the classroom for at least five days, Lateef estimated the cumulative time lost to in-person instruction so far at about 2,500 days, which he called “extremely disruptive.”
Quarantining teachers and staff is even more disruptive, he said, and could cause an entire classroom to revert to virtual instruction because substitute teachers are in short supply.
“Clearly, when we have to quarantine an entire classroom that’s even more difficult than having to quarantine a few students. … Quarantining is incredibly disruptive. All of this effort is to help reduce quarantines,” Lateef said. “… Can we get to zero on quarantines? I doubt it. But certainly we want to minimize it.”
Lateef, who is an ophthalmologist, said the new rule is technically not a mandate because it allows the testing option for those who refuse the vaccine. It has been vetted by the school division’s human resource department and has garnered no opposition – that he knows of – from other school board members, he said.
Maggie Hansford, president of the Prince William Education Association, stopped short endorsing the resolution over the weekend but did not say the union would oppose it.
Hansford also said she is looking forward to an announcement about when booster shots would available for teachers and staff. COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are not yet available to the general public, but the Biden administration has said they might be as soon as later this month.
“I appreciate the flexibility of the division (offering weekly testing to those who are unvaccinated) since some staff members are unable to, or choose not, to be vaccinated for a variety of reasons,” Hansford said in a text message. “I support all staff and the personal choices they must make based on their unique circumstances.”
Hansford said she remains focused on establishing a collective bargaining agreement with the school board – something the union has not yet achieved -- and looks forward “to partnering with division leadership and school board members in the future when making decisions impacting our employees.”
Lateef said he believes the resolution will meet a more positive outcome than an earlier resolution – proposed last spring – that sought to merely “strongly encourage” teachers and staff members to get vaccinated. That measure failed to garner the necessary five votes to win approval.
The difference now, Lateef said, is there is more data indicating the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19 that lead to hospitalizations and deaths. The Pfizer vaccine also achieved full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for regular use, which was not the case when the school board considered the earlier measure.
The school division believes that about 80% of its teachers and staff members have been vaccinated, although Lateef said the school division hoped the percentage would be higher. The state prioritized vaccinations for school teachers and staff at the start of the vaccine rollout early this year.
“I think the science is becoming more and more clear that areas with high vaccination rates have less community spread,” Lateef said.
Lateef added that he felt it important that the public understand that COVID-19 will not be eradicated via herd immunity. He noted that older contagious diseases for which there have long been vaccines – including measles, mumps, rubella and polio – were eradicated not by herd immunity but through effective and mandated vaccines.
Fairfax, Loudoun and Arlington counties, as well as the City of Alexandria, have already taken action to require their county workforces and school employees to be vaccinated or get tested weekly.
Fairfax County schools have also announced a vaccination requirement for eligible students to participate in winter and spring school sports. The Prince William School Board is not yet considering any COVID-19 vaccination requirement for students, Lateef said.
