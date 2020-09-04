Despite teachers’ ongoing concerns about safety and equity issues, Prince William County is moving forward with its plan to begin the new school year Tuesday with virtual instruction for most students while inviting about 1,200 special education students into schools up to four days a week.
Teachers were being told as late as Thursday they would be instructing some of their students in person on the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Decisions about which students would be learning at school were protracted by the need to re-write all 12,000 special education students’ individualized learning plans, which had to be adapted for distance learning and entered into a new computer system before the new year began. Teachers said the task was taking as many as six hours per student.
As of the school board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 2, more than 10,677 student IEPs had been updated, said Superintendent Steven Walts.
Based on those updates, 1,206 special education students, as well as those learning English who have experienced significant gaps in their education, will to return to school for in-person instruction, Walts said.
Maggie Hansford, president of the Prince William Education Association, the local teachers’ union, said teachers “remain confident” of their ability to provide a high-quality education to students virtually, but also “continue to have concerns about the return-to-learn plan.” Those concerns include whether the school division can ensure the safety of teachers and students learning inside school buildings as well as teachers’ workload. Many teachers will juggle teaching some students in the classroom and others online, Hansford said.
Teachers who teach special education students who cannot maintain social distancing will be provided with personal protective equipment such as face shields, gowns, gloves and Kevlar sleeves to guard against exposure and injuries, Walts has said.
But some teachers are still waiting on the appropriate-size N95 masks. They’re also concerned by plans that call for students and teachers to perform their own daily health checks based on symptoms, rather than mandated daily temperature checks, Hansford said.
The school division is also not providing extra sick leave or quarantine leave to teachers who have to teach in person and is not paying for COVID-19 tests should teachers them, Hansford said.
“Our members are not satisfied with that,” Hansford said. “I’ve had members reach out to me and tell me they would like temperature checks and would like testing.”
Still, Hansford said she is not surprised school board members decided to stick with their plan to allow students who have the most difficulty with online instruction to return to school. Teachers have asked for the school board to begin the year with all virtual instruction for all students for the last several weeks.
“It kind of got pushed down to the wire, and last night, to pivot [on those plans] would not have made sense,” Hansford said. “To me, now it’s really about how do we ensure the safety of students and staff.”
Walts: County has ‘moderate’ COVID-19 community spread
On Wednesday, Walts said the county remains in the “moderate range” for COVID-19 community spread, according to the most recent Virginia Department of Health pandemic metrics dashboard for the local health district – an assessment that has not yet been made public.
Publicly available pandemic metrics show the Prince William Health District with the highest seven-day average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in Northern Virginia. The county’s rate is hovering near 9% has been rising since reaching a low of 6.9% on July 24.
During the Sept. 2 school board meeting, Dr. Alison Ansher, director of the Prince William Health District, presented the Aug. 22 pandemic metrics dashboard, which showed the local health district to have a mix of pandemic metrics in the “red” and “yellow” ranges. The colors designate severity and indicate whether they are too high (red) to return to school in-person safely, advise caution (yellow), or are low enough for students to safely return to school as normal (green).
The local district, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, ranked in the red range on metrics of COVID-19 infections, emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms and patients hospitalized in intensive care units. The health district ranked in the yellow range on its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests, its rate of COVID-19 outbreaks, and its rate of health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lateef: ‘All of us working together, we will get this done.’
School board members did not discuss the health metrics but acknowledged the challenges the new school year would bring. Most struck a positive note, encouraging teachers and staff to do their best despite the difficult and challenging circumstances of both online learning and teaching in person amid a pandemic.
Gainesville School Board Representative Jenn Wall said the school division has “92,000 students, whom we are responsible to educate.” She added that distance learning would likely widen achievement and learning gaps.
“The gap will be even more pronounced for our special ed population,” she added. “That’s why we have prioritized those children to return back to school as much as we can. Our mission is to not leave them behind.”
Potomac District Representative Justin Wilk said he empathized with teachers having to write new IEPs and received instruction from administrators about the new system. He said he now understands “how that could take some time.”
Beyond that, Wilk said his own family, including his wife who is a teacher at Forest Park High School and his two elementary-school-age sons, are struggling with their own work schedules as well as online schooling.
“Every family is going to feel this,” he said. “These are unconventional times.”
Only Occoquan School Board Representative Lillie Jessie said she felt the school board “did not listen” to teachers’ concerns about returning for in-person instruction.
“Teachers have always had complaints and requests, but they have never cried out to us for help and relief like they did recently,” Jessie said. “They have never felt that there was such a lack of equity and concern about their well-being.”
“I, for one, believe them because they are afraid to speak out and they have,” Jessie said. “…The board … said we would use the word feasible. These teachers told us that it wasn’t feasible, and in my opinion and many instances, we did not listen to them.”
Jessie said the school board needs to monitor outbreaks, and she implored principals to report outbreaks and problems in their schools.
“You have a responsibility to protect the children in your school, but you’re also in charge of the staff and you are required to report any endangerment of the staff or children,” Jessie said. “…In this situation, we’re talking life and death. You have to report.”
Coles District School Board Representative Lisa Zargarpur called herself “a glass-half-full person” and reassured teachers that steps had been taken to ensure safety.
“Teachers, I hear so much pain in these emails, so much anxiety, so much worry. I know there are a small number of you who will be going into the buildings, and I’m worried about it too,” Zargarpur said. “But I also know that we’ve got the PPE for you. We have procedures in place, everything we can do to keep you safe, including the air circulation with the HVAC systems, all of that. They have been working on that constantly. I think the buildings are going to be just fine.”
School Board Vice Chair Loree Williams said the school year was likely to be stressful for both parents and students. She urged both to reach out to their teachers and administrators for help with mental health or other needs.
School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef said he expected there to be problems with “Canvas,” the school division’s online learning software but stressed that teachers, parents and students would have to work together. Lateef said he and his wife have four children -- a 12th grader, a 10th grader, an eighth grader and a fourth grader – and share parents’ concerns.
“This year, as the board members pointed out, will be challenging. Will Canvas go down? Yes, it will go down. Will Zoom go down? Yes, it will go down. Will there be confusion about getting online, about where’s the teacher? Where’s the classroom? Yes there will be,” Lateef said.
“Patience is going to be critical … and all of us working together, we will get this done.”
