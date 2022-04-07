The Prince William Education Association’s effort to force a school board vote on collective bargaining was dealt a setback Wednesday night when the school board voted down a motion to allow a “third party” to verify more than 5,000 staff signatures that union leaders said they collected in support of the process.
PWEA members say the outside review is key to maintaining signers’ confidentiality and preventing any possible retaliation from school division administrators to teachers and staff who signed the cards, according to PWEA President Maggie Hansford.
But a majority of the school board refused the idea, citing concerns about the “integrity of the process” and sharing “school division data” with an outside entity. School board members also expressed doubts about staff members’ fears about retaliation, suggesting such concerns are overblown.
Only school board members Lillie Jessie (Occoquan), Diane Raulston (Neabsco) and Justin Wilk (Potomac) voted in favor of allowing an outside review and verification of the authorization cards, while Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef (At Large) voted against it along with Adele Jackson (Brentsville), Jen Wall (Gainesville) and Loree Williams (Woodbridge). Lisa Zargarpur (Coles) abstained.
The measure was the final in a series of three votes to amend a process for initiating collective bargaining, which the school board laid out in a special March 24 meeting. The school board’s initial plan called for PWEA to include the signers’ hiring dates on their authorization cards, something the PWEA did not collect as part of its two-month signature drive. At the Wednesday, April 6 meeting, the school board said their process closely mirrored that established by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, which voted in December to direct staff to draft a collective bargaining ordinance after police officers and firefighters collected the required signatures. After vocal criticism from the PWEA, the school board dropped the hiring date requirement during Wednesday meeting.
The board also extended the deadline the PWEA had to hand over the authorization cards to 14 days from the March 24 meeting – instead of 14 days from March 18, the day Hansford submitted a signed affidavit swearing the PWEA had collected the more than the 5,000 signatures needed to force a school board vote in 120 days.
Under a state law that reinstated the right of public employees to engage in collective bargaining – something that hasn’t happened in Virginia since 1977 – county school boards and boards of supervisors can vote on their own to launch a collective bargaining process. But if they don’t take that step, a union or an employee organization can force a vote on collective bargaining if it demonstrates it has the employees’ support by collecting a majority of employee signatures on authorization cards.
That’s exactly the process PWEA members began in December when they launched an effort to collect the signatures of a majority of certified employees, those certified by either Virginia Department of Education or the Department of Health. Those signatures are now sitting in the Virginia Education Association office in Richmond, according to both Hansford and VEA President James J. Fedderman, who attended the April 6 school board meeting.
The school board’s denial of a third-party review means the PWEA will have to turn over its authorization cards to Superintendent LaTanya McDade by today, Thursday, April 7, to retain its 120-day timeline to force a school board vote. That likely won’t happen, however, because of teachers’ and staff members’ concerns of retaliation for supporting collective bargaining, according to PWEA Vice President Brandie Provenzano.
“As of this time, there’s no intention of turning over employees’ names,” Provenzano told the Prince William Times in an interview after the vote. “We would lose our credibility and trust. We assured [signers] that Virginia state law would protect them, and we were under the impression that it would.”
Hansford declined an interview after the vote. Several teachers who came to the meeting to hear the board’s discussion left disappointed and angry especially with the four Democratic-endorsed school board members who declined to vote in favor of the third-party verification: Jackson, Lateef, Williams and Zargarpur.
Provenzano said she isn’t sure what will happen next. If the PWEA declines to submit the 5,000 authorization cards to the school division, they might have to start from scratch with another group of school division employees who would have to agree to sign the cards knowing that their signatures would be verified by McDade and her staff.
In an interview before the vote, Hansford said she hoped the school board would agree to an outside verification of the signatures and said she was disappointed that the school board imposed a list of rules on the signature-gathering process only after the signatures were collected.
“As educators, we asked for a process and we were never given a process,” Hansford said. Asked if she was disappointed with the school board, she replied: “I would say I’m disappointed to receive the rules after we collected the signatures instead of having them first.”
Lateef: ‘I don’t believe Dr. McDade or her senior team will retaliate’
During the school board’s discussion before the vote, several members said they didn’t believe the PWEA’s concerns about retaliation are warranted given that only McDade and perhaps the school division’s chief of human resources would see the cards as they were verified.
“Do we really think the superintendent would actually retaliate against 5,000 employees?” asked Wall, who voted against all of the school board’s amendments to the process.
“This is a narrative that is not justified in fact,” she added. “Now, I know retaliation exists. But no principals or anybody else would know who signed the cards unless somebody told them.”
Wall added that if the PWEA promised confidentiality to the signers, they shouldn’t have.
“That was a promise that should not have been made, because it is reasonable for the board to require the signatures in order to validate them,” she said. “This is a very serious thing that we are entering into, and it should be validated for the sake of every student and every taxpayer and every employee in this division.”
Lateef expressed concerns about sharing school division data with a third party and said keeping the verification process within the school division “ensures integrity on all sides.”
“I do not believe Dr. McDade or her senior team will retaliate in this case. I don’t see that as even a potentiality. I believe very strongly they are working with the highest levels of integrity at their core, and we would not have hired her if that were not the case.”
Williams, who also voted against third-party verification, nonetheless said she “believes in third-party verification” but said the process hadn’t been sufficiently spelled out, which could “lead to more problems down the road.”
Zargarpur, who abstained, expressed frustration that neither the state nor the Virginia Department of Education have provided a specific process for establishing collective bargaining. She also downplayed staff concerns about retaliation.
“My brain cannot make the leap … of how we assume that anyone in the central office would have the time or energy to go back after people,” Zargarpur said. “I don’t think principals are supposed to have this information.”
Jackson, meanwhile, said her vote against third-party verification was about ensuring “integrity” in the process.
“I need to stand with those in and out of the association,” Jackson said, apparently referring to the PWEA. “And I owe it to both parties [that we follow a] process that is outlined with integrity, so I am not going to support the third-party verification.”
School board members who voted in support of the third-party verification, however, argued that taking the process to a mutually agreed upon neutral individual or organization would add to the integrity of the process.
Wilk, who said he supports collective bargaining and has “for years,” said such a process would provide assurance to all sides.
“My constituents need to feel assured that the process is conducted independently, outside the school division,” Wilk said, adding: “I also want to say that although I believe our division has done its utmost to decrease teacher retaliation, I do empathize with those who feel that an internal verification process could lead to retaliation.”
Jessie noted that the school board’s previous ombudsman, who left last year, provided the school division with a report saying that teacher fears of retaliation are a major issue in the school division.
“We owe it to this organization and teachers in general to say, ‘Look we can work out a process where these signatures or the [staff identification] numbers can be verified,” Jessie said. “If you can’t agree, that’s one thing. But to not even give that a chance, to me that’s a slap in the face to teachers and what they represent.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
