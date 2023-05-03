The three-story elementary school built at what once was known as Rosemount Lewis Park in Manassas was officially named “Innovation Elementary School” at a school board meeting Wednesday night.
The board received 69 votes from the community for the suggested name of Innovation Elementary School, a nod to the nearby Innovation Technology Park—a 1,500-acre area that includes George Mason University’s Science and Technology campus as well as the Governor’s School at Innovation Park and several science and technology businesses.
“It locates us on the map, and grounds the school geographically,” said Gainesville School Board Representative Jennifer Wall. “And the school is very innovative in design.”
Adele Jackson, the school board representative from the Brentsville District, where the school is located, said the name suggests a strong connection to science and arts that she hopes will be present in the new school.
“It will encourage students to be innovative from the very start of their education,” Jackson said.
The new school is on Crestwood Drive off Ashton Avenue in the Prince William County area of Manassas. It's about three miles from Innovation Park, which is located along Prince William Parkway between University Boulevard and Va. 28.
The school board held two virtual community sessions in March to ask for possible names. They also collected name submissions online or by phone.
In total, there were 49 suggested names, but most received only one vote. The second most popular suggestion was for the school to keep the name Rosemount Lewis, which was suggested by 15 people.
Some other suggested names include Barack Obama Elementary School, which received the third most suggestions with six, as well as Ashton Elementary, Crestwood Elementary, Liberty Elementary, Stonewall Jackson Elementary and Encanto Elementary.
There were also suggestions to name the school after former Prince William County schools superintendent Steven Walts and slain Prince William County police officer Ashley Guindon, who was killed during a domestic dispute in 2016. All the listed names were suggested two to four times.
Innovation Elementary will open to students in August for the 2023-24 school year. It is the county’s first three-story elementary school and cost $37 million to build. The new school’s attendance area includes neighborhoods previously zoned for Sinclair, Suella Ellis and George Mullen elementary schools.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
