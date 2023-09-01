Several Republican candidates for county elected posts regularly attend local Moms for Liberty meetings, including Carrie Rist, who is vying for at-large chair of the Prince William County School Board.
But only one candidate, Mario Beckles, the Republican-endorsed hopeful for the Potomac District School Board seat, has so far received the conservative group’s endorsement. That’s because Beckles is the only local candidate who asked for it, according to Merianne Jensen, the chair and founder of the Prince William Moms for Liberty chapter.
Jensen announced Beckles’ endorsement at the group’s Aug. 29 meeting, which was held at Out of the Blue restaurant in Gainesville. Jensen said the group is only endorsing candidates in local school board races this year.
“Mario Beckles was the only school board candidate who sought our endorsement,” Jensen said. “After analyzing his policies, we believe he is the best candidate running in the Potomac District for our students and schools.”
Beckles, 58, of Montclair, is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and the father of five adult daughters. If elected, Beckles says he’ll focus on accountability, raising academic and behavioral expectations for all students and advocating for more family involvement in education.
When he received the endorsement, Beckles said he was “very pleased, very humbled.” He also said accepting Moms for Liberty’s endorsement took “courage.”
“I’m a person of character. When I first heard about your organization last winter, I said, ‘Well, they are right on target with what I am running for office for,’” Beckles told the group. “I’m not the type of person that when the seas get rough, and we get a little bashing, I’m going to abandon the ship. Full steam ahead!”
In June, Moms for Liberty was classified as an anti-government extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights watchdog group. But Jensen rejects that label.
“People say, ‘Oh, they are a hate group.’ They call us the ‘minivan mafia’ and ‘Moms for Bigotry.’ We have heard it all,” Jensen said at the meeting. “But we are just parents who want what’s best for our children.”
“We have to take the arrows because we know what’s best for our children,” she added. “I hate politics. Stop saying it’s about politics. This is about our children.”
Moms for Liberty got its start during the pandemic, when its members organized against school shutdowns and mask mandates. The group says its goal is to support parents’ rights in public education and has sparked debates with its efforts to restrict students’ access to library books and instructional materials its members deem inappropriate.
About 40 people attended the local group’s Aug. 29 meeting, including Rist; Nikki Rattray Baldwin, the Republican nominee for the 29th District state Senate seat; and Ian Lovejoy, the Republican nominee for the 22nd District House of Delegates seat.
The local chapter has rapidly become a major player in Prince William politics. In addition to those who attended the Aug. 29 meeting, several other GOP-endorsed candidates have attended past gatherings, including Erica Tredinnick, who is vying for the Brentsville District school board seat; Stephen Spiker, who is running for the Coles District school board seat; and Jaylen Custis, a candidate for the Woodbridge school board seat.
Rist is the only school board candidate who is a member of the chapter, Jensen said. Even so, Rist did not seek the chapter’s endorsement.
“Our local chapter only endorses candidates if they reach out and proactively seek their endorsement. There’s no animus; we just didn’t do that,” Rist said in an email.
“I admire and support so many of the moms involved with the PWC M4L chapter,” Rist wrote. “Some are longtime friends of mine, from before the organization was started.”
As Election Day nears, Jensen said chapter members are supporting conservative-minded candidates by postcard-writing, door-knocking and encouraging people to vote early. Moms for Liberty members also plan to volunteer at early voting sites after they open on Sept. 22.
Beckles said he has so far knocked on nearly 3,000 doors in the eastern Prince William County Potomac District and asked Moms for Liberty members to help him canvass and make campaign phone calls.
“My district is a little bit different than yours. I’ve got this one precinct that has a history of going 75% Democrat to 25% Republican,” Beckles said, referring to the Swans Creek precinct in Dumfries.
Beckles said his goal is to win 51% of the votes cast in that precinct, and to do so he has to be careful with his messaging.
“It is not helpful for me in some of my Potomac precincts … to come out with a big ‘Hey, I’m a big Republican running here.’ … That is not helpful for what I am trying to do,” Beckles said.
When visiting voters, he said he tries to focus conversations on “parental rights (and) restored academic excellence and achievement” with the goal of “making sure those things are heard first and foremost,” rather than his “long history with the Prince William County Republican Committee.”
Beckles is challenging two-term incumbent Justin Wilk, who has the Democratic endorsement. Wilk, 39, is the father of two Prince William County students and is a former Prince William County teacher who has served on the school board since 2016.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.