School board expands nondiscrimination policy to clarify protections for transgender students

The Prince William School Board took action Wednesday to expand the school division’s existing nondiscrimination policy to ensure transgender students are referred to by their preferred names and pronouns and allowed to use school facilities, including bathrooms and locker rooms, that match their gender identity.
The board voted 6-1 on Wednesday, Oct. 20, to expand Policy 738, which will be implemented by five different school division regulations.
While the updated protocols for transgender students garnered the most attention, the regulations also spell out how the school division will handle student allegations of sexual misconduct and ensure equal access to programs and activities regardless of students’ abilities or status under several categories, including “race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical condition, including lactation, age, marital or parental status, military status disability, genetic information, or any other basis prohibited by law.”
Only Gainesville Representative Jenn Wall voted against the expanded policy. Wall is the only sitting school board member who was endorsed by the Prince William County Republican Committee. Neabsco Representative Diane Raulston was absent from the meeting.
Wall, who is an attorney, said she understood the school division was bound by state law and case law to expand the nondiscrimination policy but said she had concerns about its implementation.
The policy change and new regulations were first presented to the school board during its Oct. 8 meeting and were initially on the board’s “consent agenda,” items generally adopted with a single vote and without comment.
School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef (At Large) said Thursday he decided before to pull the policy’s adoption from the consent agenda in order to allow a fuller discussion of the need for the changes.
Lateef said the aim of the policy change was to provide nondiscrimination protections to all students and to bring the school division’s existing practices in compliance with new laws.
“The policy changes we made last night bring clarity to our ability to [comply] with new state law and federal law and case law,” Lateef said in an interview after the meeting. “It brings clarity and removes the vagueness that some could argue would be there if we didn’t do it.”
The policy builds on the school board’s move in 2017 to expand its nondiscrimination policy to extend protections to students and staff based on gender identity and sexual orientation. The main difference is that the policy will now be carried out by specific protocols that conform with a “model policies” adopted by the Virginia Department of Education to comply with the Virginia Human Rights Act, which was adopted by state lawmakers earlier this year.
The Virginia Department of Education’s model policies detail steps schools must take to protect transgender students in schools, including not communicating details about a student’s sexual orientation or gender identity with parents without a student’s permission.
The VDOE policy states that “school personnel shall treat information relating to a student’s transgender status as being particularly sensitive, shall not disclose it to other students and parents, and shall only disclose to other school personnel with a legitimate educational interest.”
Prince William County’s new regulation requires that a parent be involved in requests by a student to use a different name or pronouns or access school facilities based on their gender identity. If a student is hesitant to involve their parents, the school division will offer to facilitate a discussion through its counseling staff.
According to state law, schools had until this school year to adopt new policies to comply with the new state law. Although the issue has drawn substantial crowds and opposition in other school divisions around the state, only a few people spoke in opposition to the expanded policy during the Oct. 20 meeting.
School board members stressed that the policies are needed both for fairness and to comply with new laws and that not changing the policy would open the school division to costly lawsuits.
Potomac School Board member Justin Wilk noted that the Gloucester County school division paid a $1.3 million settlement to former student Gavin Grimm, a transgender man who sued his school board back in 2015 for violating his civil rights by prohibiting him from using the boys’ bathroom.
The case was ultimately decided last June when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case, letting stand a lower court decision ruling in favor of Grimm’s case.
“Gloucester County schools denied the basic dignity and support of one of its students and ultimately did not follow the law in protecting their students. Every student matters. I will not follow the illegal steps of Gloucester and deny students their legal protections under both the U.S. and the Commonwealth of Virginia Constitution,” Wilk said. “We are simply following the law.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.