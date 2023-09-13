Two challengers vying for at-large chair of Prince William County School Board -- Carrie Rist and Kimberly Mehlman Orozco -- had incumbent board Chair Dr. Babur Lateef on the defensive over issues such as special education, teacher pay and school safety during a virtual debate Monday night.
Rist, 43, who has been endorsed by the local Republican committee, and Mehlman, 39, who is running without a partisan endorsement, faced off with Lateef, 51, a Democrat, during the debate, which was hosted by the Prince William Committee of 100 and moderated by the Prince William Times.
School safety
Rist, a Haymarket mom to seven children who lives in Haymarket and works as a vice president for a government contracting firm, challenged Lateef on issues of school safety, saying that “we need to secure our schools” to retain teachers. She said every school in the county needs at least one school resource officer and slammed Lateef and the current school board for not putting Evolv weapons detectors in elementary schools, while also calling the devices a “Band-Aid solution.”
“We have to stop the bullying; stop the violence. An SRO in every school, zero tolerance for threats or acts of violence, period,” Rist said. “This doesn’t need to be hard.”
Rist also criticized the school division for not yet turning on its new Evolv weapons-detection systems. The school division arranged to have the detectors in all 35 Prince William County middle and high schools this year. They are being turned on in a phased roll-out set to start this month. The Evolv system uses artificial intelligence as well as metal detectors to scan students for weapons when they arrive at school.
Lateef, an ophthalmologist and father of four who lives in Manassas, said schools are still in the process of installing the machines.
“The Evolv system was just purchased,” Lateef said. “They are being implemented as we go, and those are being implemented at all middle and high schools over the next seven to eight weeks and will be turned on. This is an effort that requires some training, and we’re continuing to do so, but that is just one solution.”
In response to Rist’s call for town halls to address school safety, Lateef said the school division decided to acquire the Evolv detectors based on parents’ feedback at community town halls held last spring.
Academics and special education
Mehlman-Orozco said she decided to run for school board chair after her daughter, who receives special education services, did not get into a high school specialty program due to what Mehlman-Orozco called the “complete and total neglect” of special education students. During the debate, she challenged Lateef’s statements about the school division’s special education programs.
Mehlman-Orozco holds a Ph.D. in criminology and is considered an expert in human trafficking. She has four children and lives in Montclair.
Lateef, however, defended the school division’s special education program, saying passing rates for special education students on the recently released Virginia Standards of Learning tests were higher in the 2022-23 school year than the previous year and that students are still recovering from the pandemic. Prince William County students’ SOL passing rates rose slightly last school year, with the largest increases being in science and math, according to recently released results from the Virginia Department of Education.
“We do have a long way to go—we've outlined this in the strategic plan,” Lateef said. “We also have more work to do with our English learners; they make up 37% of our community. Between the English learners and the special education students, those are our fastest growing populations in the county, and those are both populations where we need to make further investments. We’ve made significant investments in special ed since I’ve been here.”
Mehlman-Orozco challenged Lateef again based on her firsthand experiences as a mother of a special education student, saying that she took her daughter out of public school because she was not getting enough support.
Rist also challenged Lateef on special education, though Lateef said the special education department recently underwent an audit that found it fully compliant with state laws.
“With (individualized education plans), there should be zero closed doors,” Rist said. “I think we need to form a commission of an IEP and a special education parent, assign them staff resources and outside counsel and empower them to conduct and complete a thorough investigation—and send a plan to our desk to fix the problem and make sure it never happens again.”
Teacher retention
When asked what they would do to retain teachers, Mehlman-Orozco voiced her support of the Prince William Education Association, the local teacher’s union, which is in the midst of tense negotiations with the school division.
“The fact of the matter is that the Prince William teachers’ union does not support (Lateef),” Mehlman-Orozco said. “There were multiple teachers who spoke against (Lateef) at the last board meeting, including the union president who called you a liar.”
During the Sept. 6 school board meeting, PWEA President Maggie Hansford urged school board members to attend the ongoing collective bargaining sessions and told Lateef that statements he made to the press blaming the slow pace of negotiations on Hansford and the PWEA were “inaccurate.”
“They’re lies, and if you were there during the bargaining sessions—if any of you would come—you would know that,” Hansford said during public comment time. Lateef has said the school board will not attend the negotiations and is “confident” in the attorney they hired to represent the school division.
Mehlman-Orozco also said the county should pay teachers more to be competitive with surrounding school divisions and should be given more resources, especially in low-income schools.
“The friends that I know who teach at these Title I schools, they dip into their own pockets; they spend their own money to ensure that they're having enriching fulfilling classrooms and activities for their kids to do,” Mehlman-Orozco said. “That shouldn't be happening. We should be giving them the resources.”
Lateef shot back, saying that he presided over the vote approving collective bargaining for Prince William County teachers and that he helped raise teacher salaries by 30% overall since he took office in 2018.
“No one’s been able to give the raises I’ve been able to give and prioritize that work,” Lateef said.
Rist also challenged Lateef on teacher retention, saying teachers are leaving because they do not feel safe at school.
“It’s not just about pay, it’s also about making sure teachers feel safe in the classroom.” Rist said. “Teachers need to feel empowered in the classroom. They need the support of the administration and the school board to back them up. If there’s a school discipline issue, we don’t need restorative justice programs that lessen the penalties. We need orderly classrooms, and we need more funding.”
Policies on transgender students
Rist said that she supports Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on the treatment of transgender students, which prohibit students from using different names or pronouns than those in their official school records without parental permission. The model policies also require students to use the restrooms that correspond with their birth sex.
“Schools should never conceal anything from parents; that’s just wrong,” Rist said.
Rist also said that as a former student athlete, she does not believe that “biological males” should be allowed to play on girls’ sports teams.
The Prince William County School Board decided last month not to adopt the model policies, a position consistent with several other Northern Virginia school divisions. Lateef said that their current policies comply with state and federal non-discrimination laws. According to the school division’s existing policy and regulation, students can request to use different names and pronouns at school without their parents’ permission and may use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity.
Lateef said the school division strives to handle such sensitive issues with “compassion” and while working with parents whenever possible.
Mehlman-Orozco did not state a clear position on Youngkin’s model policies for transgender students, saying that she believes the school division should comply with state and federal laws but that she also wants to do whatever is “in the best interest of the children.”
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
