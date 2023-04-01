For Prince William County’s youngest school board candidate, Jaylen Custis, an appearance at a recent Moms for Liberty meeting had significant consequences.
Custis, 18, said he was barred from participating in the local Democratic committee’s endorsement contest for the Woodbridge school board race as a result of his decision to speak to the group in February.
Custis is one of three candidates vying for the school board seat in the Democratic-leaning Woodbridge District, which hugs the U.S. 1 corridor in eastern Prince William from Potomac Shores to the Fairfax County line.
Incumbent Loree Williams, 45, a Democrat who has held the seat since 2013, is running for a third full term alongside newcomers Custis and Shantell Rock, 47, chair of the county’s racial and social justice commission. Both Williams and Rock are seeking the Democratic endorsement in the race, which will be announced in May.
School board races are nonpartisan, but the local political parties issue endorsements in the contests.
Custis, a 2022 graduate of Forest Park High School, said he received an emailed invitation from the Prince William chapter of Moms for Liberty on Feb. 13 asking him to attend its meeting.
He considered it a good opportunity to connect with a group of parents and attended the meeting, he said in a recent interview.
Custis said his values align with those of the Democratic Party and that he didn’t know Moms for Liberty is a conservative organization before attending the meeting.
“I just went there to see what they were about,” Custis said in a text message. “I wasn’t prepared to speak. … But with their program, they had candidates’ times and invited me up. That’s when I spoke.”
Custis said he felt welcome at the meeting. “All I knew at first was that they were parents who said they cared about their kids’ education,” he said.
But after attending, he said he “picked up on their views.”
Moms for Liberty recorded Custis’s speech and posted it on its public Facebook page.
Thereafter, Custis said he was “sat down and talked to” by Tonya James, chair of Prince William County’s Democratic Committee, who told him his decision to attend the meeting ran afoul of the committee’s bylaws and that he was no longer eligible to participate in the committee’s endorsement process.
James confirmed that she and Woodbridge District Democratic Committee Chair Bonnie Klackowicz met with Custis and explained that his appearance in front of the group disqualified him because the national Moms For Liberty group’s values “don’t align with the Democratic party’s.”
Custis said he is not seeking any endorsements but will accept any “that align with his values and beliefs.” That doesn’t include the Moms for Liberty, he said.
