The Prince William County School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to install the Evolv weapons detection system in 35 middle, high and K-8 schools throughout the county starting in August.
The Evolv Express detectors use artificial intelligence to detect weapons carried by students and is specifically trained on “mass-casualty” weapons such as guns.
Students will walk through the detectors when entering school buildings, which can be set at multiple levels of sensitivity. At higher levels of sensitivity, the system can detect vapes and smaller weapons such as knives, while at lower levels the detectors can detect guns and explosives. The system typically does not hit on more common items, however, such as cell phones or keys.
Some staff members will monitor the detectors at the beginning of each school day, and those that do will receive a stipend for coming to work early. All entry points with detectors will be monitored at the beginning of the day as students and staff enter the building. But only the main entrance to the school will be monitored throughout the day, school officials said.
All school board members spoke favorably about the system at the Wednesday, May 3 meeting.
“This is the next evolution of school security,” said Potomac District Representative Justin Wilk. “It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s a further deterrent and provides more protection.”
Brentsville Representative Adele Jackson said that she had some concerns about the cost, she believes that the Evolv system is a good way to protect students.
“If there’s anything I can do to stand by the door, I will,” Jackson said.
School Board Chair Babur Lateef (At Large) also spoke in favor of the Evolv system but said that there is still a long way to go to solve the “root causes” of violence in schools.
“The common causes of increased weapon-carrying in schools are drugs, bullying—or being the victim of bullying—and mental health factors,” Lateef said. “Society has failed in managing these things.”
The Evolv system will be leased to the school division for a four-year period at a cost of about $10.7 million dollars. In total, the county will lease 81 Evolv detectors to be used in 35 schools. High schools will each receive five detectors, including one to use at football games, while middle schools will receive two. All the detectors are portable and can plug into existing electrical outlets.
The Evolv systems have been installed in sports venues and museums, including the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. They have also shown success in other school districts throughout the country.
The school division first introduced the Evolv system during a series of public forums, both in-person and virtual, over the past three months. The school division also surveyed parents and teachers about the system, which showed widespread support for adding them to schools, according to Superintendent LaTanya McDade.
