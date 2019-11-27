The Prince William County Schools Aquatic Center at Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School marked a milestone in November. The indoor pool reached 10,000 students served in its water safety school program for second-grade students.
Since its opening in the 2016-17 school year, second-graders from around the county have been arriving by the busload to the PWCS Aquatics Center to learn the basics of water safety as well as some swimming instruction.
The aquatics center covers all costs of the program, including transportation, instructors and lifeguards, according to a school division press release.
Free swimming instruction based on the American Red Cross Learn-To-Swim curriculum is included in the program. However, Aquatics Manager A.J. Dunn said he is most proud of how the aquatics center has been able to prevent water tragedies through the water safety component.
“Water safety is all about being safe in and around the water,” Dunn said in the news release. “We teach students basic water safety concepts like ‘reach or throw, don’t go,’ and ‘don’t just pack It, wear your [life] jacket.’ These water safety topics are incorporated into each day of the program to provide constant reinforcement of those concepts.”
The aquatics center is also used by several high school swim teams for regular practices as well as swim meets. The pool is also open to the public. For more information, visit the aquatics center web page on the school division website: www.pwcs.edu/cms.
