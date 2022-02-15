Saunders Middle School student accused of making online threats

A 14-year-old Saunders Middle School student has been identified as the source of online threats toward the school, according to the Prince William County Police Department.
The identity of the student has not been released because he is a juvenile.
On the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 8, the School Resource Officer assigned to Saunders Middle School was contacted regarding social media posts threatening violence toward the school, which is located in the Prince William County area of Manassas.
A police investigation revealed that a 14-year-old male student had made the threatening posts. The threat to the school was not deemed credible, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County police spokeswoman.
“After a consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in an informal action and will be handled through the juvenile diversion process,” Carr said in a news release.
