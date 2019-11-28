Santa has officially arrived at Potomac Mills mall, and this year he’s hosting several special events for different groups.
On Sunday, Dec. 1, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., “Caring Santa” will be available to meet with children with special needs in a sensory-friendly environment. Appointments can be made online.
On Thursday, Dec. 5, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., military families are invited to enjoy a breakfast with Santa in the Food Court. Families will receive an additional military discount of photos with Santa and a keepsake item for kids to take home. The event is open to active-duty, guard and veteran families from all branches of the military. Families can register online.
Then, on Sunday, Dec. 8, it’s the furry friends’ turn. A Pet Photo night will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is optional, but to guarantee a time slot, guests are welcome to reserve a time online.
Santa will be at Potomac Mills until Tuesday, Dec. 24.
“Visiting the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Potomac Mills is a fun way for families to create lasting memories and experience all the joy that the holiday season has to offer,” Jen Snitselaar, general manager at Potomac Mills, said in a news release. “We recognize the importance of sharing traditions with loved ones during the holidays and want to enable families to experience this special time with Santa that they have come to cherish each year at Potomac Mills.”
