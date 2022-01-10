 Skip to main content
Safe use of space heaters urged after Lake Ridge woman suffers serious injuries in house fire

  • Updated
space heater fire in Lake Ridge

Prince William County firefighters respond to a space heater fire in the 12600 block of Purdham Drive in Lake Ridge that sent one female resident to the hospital Sunday night.

 by John Calhoun

Prince William County Fire Department officials are warning about the safe use of space heaters after a local woman suffered serious burns when a space heater caught fire in her Lake Ridge home Sunday night.

The woman was burned while throwing the burning space heater out of a window, according to Matt Smolsky, assistant chief with the Prince William County Fire Department.

The home, located in the 12600 block of Purdham Drive in Lake Ridge, was only minimally damaged, and no one was displaced from the home, Smolsky said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home at about 8:35 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, and found the occupants had been alerted to the burning space heater by a smoke detector, Smolsky said.

The injured woman was transported to an area hospital and then transferred to the Washington Hospital Center for treatment, Smolsky said.

In the wake of the incident, the fire department is reminding residents experiencing any kind of fire in their homes to immediately exit their home and call 911.

Regarding space heaters, the fire department advises residents to:

  • keep any combustibles at least 3 feet away from space heaters
  • shield them from children and pets, and
  • ensure all wiring is intact and safe to use.

"This incident also stresses the importance of working smoke detectors. There is no better device(s) to protect you and your family from fire than working smoke detectors," Smolsky said.

