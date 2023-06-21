Rozia Henson narrowly won a three-way contest Tuesday to secure the Democratic nomination for state delegate in the newly drawn 19th District, according to still unofficial election results.
With 100% of votes counted Wednesday morning, Henson led his two opponents, MakyaLittle and Natalie Shorter, by 57 votes and 514 votes, respectively.
Henson garnered 38.9% of votes cast in the race. The votes will not be officially certified until Saturday, but both Little and Shorter called Henson to concede Tuesday night, he said.
“I'm feeling pretty good,” Henson, 30, told the Prince William Times Wednesday morning. “You know, I'm still in shock. But you know, Prince William County and Woodbridge (are) my home. My mom went to school here, and my dad went to school here. I went to school here. My family's here. So, to be able to represent my home community and to represent Lorton, where I have family … as well, that's a huge deal for me and my family. So, I'm excited even though a lot of people counted us out. At the end of the day, having a good ground game made all the difference.”
The Virginia Public Access Project rates the 19th District “strongly Democratic”, and no Republican candidate has entered the race, so it is likely Henson will cruise to victory in November.
“We need to make sure that the Democratic Party takes back the majority against the Republicans and that we expand our majority of the Senate,” Henson said. “So, I know for the remaining time up into November, I will be spending my time making sure I continue meeting with constituents of House District 19 and making sure we flip the house and expand the Senate.”
Henson is poised to be the first openly gay Black man to be elected to the Virginia legislature.
Henson earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Virginia State University in 2015 and his MBA from the University of Maryland Global Campus in 2019.
Henson has been an advocate against gun violence. A top priority of his campaign is banning so-called “ghost guns,” which are untraceable and unserialized weapons. These guns may be 3D printed and are often sold through at-home assembly kits.
The environment is another key issue for Henson, who wants to implement a moratorium on all fossil fuel projects in Virginia, according to his website.
“I've been always campaigning on making sure we address gun safety, making sure the Commonwealth of Virginia is a beacon of hope for women's right to choose and birthing people's right to choose as it relates to abortion and making sure we have a world class education here in Fairfax and Prince William counties,” Henson said.
Henson was elected senior vice chair of the Prince William County Democratic Committee and Vice President of the Prince William Young Democrats in 2021. He previously ran in the special election to replace former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy when she ran for governor in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.