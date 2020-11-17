Work has begun at the Triangle Shopping Center on the new Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, which is now slated to open in early January, according to its parent company the Colonial Downs Group.
The company is holding a hiring fair today, Tuesday, Nov. 17, and plans to hire more than 100 new employees for the Dumfries site.
The company offers a minimum wage of $15 an hour for all positions. The average salary and benefits package is $42,000 for full-time workers. The job fair is being held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 3600 Point Center Court in Dumfries.
Those interested in a job at the new Rosie’s Gaming Emporium can also apply online at www.rosiesgaming.com.
The Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Dumfries will be the fifth Rosie’s location in Virginia and the first to open in Northern Virginia. Dumfries voters approved a ballot referendum in November 2019 to allow historical horse-race betting within the town limits.
The Dumfries location is slated to have 150 historical horse-race betting machines, which resemble slot machines, as well as a restaurant that will serve both food and beverages. The operation was estimated to generate about $55,000 a month in local tax revenue, according to earlier estimates.
The new Rosie’s was initially slated to open by the end of 2019 but was delayed because of safety precautions related to COVID-19, according to Mark Hubbard, a Colonial Downs Group spokesman.
The company’s other four locations temporarily closed in compliance with Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 shutdowns last spring, but all team members were kept on the payroll “during the duration of the shutdown,” Hubbard said.
Now that Rosie’s has reopened its other locations, all are following COVID-19 mitigation strategies that include mandatory face coverings and temperature screenings for all patrons. Tables have also been rearranged for social distancing, and extra cleaning protocols are in place, according to the company’s website.
Earlier this year, the Virginia General Assembly cleared the way for Rosie’s to open a much larger facility in Dumfries with up to 1,650 betting machines. But the company is currently focused on the Triangle Shopping Center location, which will have 150 machines, Hubbard said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.