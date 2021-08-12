Roem’s GOP challenger says he objects to undocumented kids attending public schools

A Republican candidate running for the Virginia House of Delegates in western Prince William County and Manassas Park – an area heavily populated by immigrants – says he doesn’t think undocumented children and teens should be able to attend K-12 public schools in Virginia.
Chris Stone, the Republican nominee challenging Del. Danica Roem (D) in the 13th House of Delegates district, wrote in a candidate survey earlier this year that, “I’m not sure that any illegal alien should be allowed to attend schools in the Commonwealth, either primary, secondary or higher education.”
Stone also said tuition assistance and loans for students at Virginia colleges should be offered only to U.S. citizens or “those coming legally on student visas as exchange or college students.”
Stone’s statements were written responses to a Prince William-Manassas Family Alliance candidate survey published in April. The group, which describes itself as dedicated to “promoting the institution of the family and an educated electorate,” asks all local candidates to fill out surveys each election cycle.
In a follow-up interview in June, Stone elaborated on his comments, saying he is concerned Virginia public schools do not have the resources to educate children who don’t speak English, and that undocumented children who cannot speak English could overwhelm the school system.
Educators and teachers “don’t know what to do with them,” Stone said.
Stone, 40, is an Air Force veteran, an Air Force National Guardsman and an adjunct professor at Missouri State University’s Washington, D.C. campus.
Public schools must serve all children, regardless of immigration status, under a precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1982. The Supreme Court’s decision in Plyler v. Doe struck down several Texas laws that denied funding for education to undocumented children and authorized local school districts to refuse enrollment to undocumented students.
Roem, 36, who was first elected to the seat in 2017, called Stone’s statements “barbaric” and “unconstitutional,” citing the precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“It is wildly unacceptable that you would deprive any child of an education. It is not the child's fault that they are here. They did not have a choice. And for many of them, this is the only home they know,” Roem said in a recent interview. “How could anyone running for office have such a callous disregard for children as to throw them out of school for their [immigration] status?”
Roem is a former newspaper journalist. She is the first transgender lawmaker ever elected to the Virginia General Assembly.
The Supreme Court’s Plyler ruling has been violated on several occasions by states and local school districts, according to the American Immigration Council, a nonprofit advocacy group.
In 1994, a California law prohibiting undocumented students from enrolling in K-12 public schools and requiring schools to notify federal immigration authorities of their attempted enrollment was struck down in federal court. In 2011, Alabama state lawmakers enacted a measure requiring school administrators to determine the immigration status of all newly enrolling students. A federal appeals court blocked its implementation.
An estimated 35,000 undocumented immigrants live in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park, according to the Migration Policy Institute. More than 100,000 people living in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park were born outside the United States, according to U.S. Census data.
Virginia public schools served about 105,000 English language learners speaking more than 240 languages in 2020 – or about 8% of the total student enrollment.
That percentage is even higher in Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. English language learners accounted for 50% of Manassas Park schools’ student enrollment, more than 25% of Manassas City schools’ student enrollment and 28% of Prince William County schools student enrollment in 2020.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(1) comment
Mr. Stone is a candidate and a teacher? He certainly does not show any understanding about the history of a right of a person to be educated in the United States. He does not show any compassion for undocumented children -- should we not feed them, house them, give them medical treatment? Then what do we have -- more poor people, more sick people, more people without shelter or food, more people with no opportunity to grow, become citizens, give back to the community. One thing I know, I have real concerns about someone with his level of humanity and knowledge being an adjunct professor at any college or university, or, for that manner thinking he has the ability to serve the constituents he is trying to be elected to serve. Please, Mr. Stone, get yourself educated, and if you go to a church and think you are a religious pious person, spend some time examining your own morals and ethics.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.