The American Cancer Society is searching for volunteer drivers age 18 and up to provide rides to and from treatments in the Prince William area through their Road to Recovery program.
Volunteers must have a good driving record, current driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and access to a safe and reliable vehicle. To learn more or sign up to volunteer, please visit www.cancer.org/drive or contact Anna at anna.somers@cancer.org or call 703-213-5386.
Manassas Hunger & Homeless Outreach is holding their Quarterly Food Drive on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Safeway in Bristow. The event benefits their Manassas-based food pantry partner. Volunteers are needed to help collect donations. Please call 571-406-3520 or email mhhoministries@gmail.com for more information.
Clean the Stream needs volunteers on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at the stream adjacent to Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas. Join in the fun to keep the stream corridor near the Bull Run Shopping Center clean. Meet at 10671 Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas.
Register online at http://bit.ly/3cs5UUZ. Email waterquality@pwswcd.org to learn more.
Serve Our Willing Warriors is hosting Monte Carlo Night on Saturday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed in a variety of ways to make this a successful event to support their families. Please email Sarah at volunteer@willingwarriors.org for more information.
Capital Caring needs volunteers to support the Welcome Home Vietnam War Commemoration on Sunday, March 29 at National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle. Duties include set-up, greet attendees, registration table and much more. Please email kknoble@capitalcaring.org for more information.
Keep Prince William Beautiful is holding a day of “plogging” -- outdoor fun, exercise and community beautification in Haymarket, on Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pick up litter as you move around the neighborhood and earn a coupon from Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Shop. Meet at Cookies and Cream, 14650 Washington St., Haymarket. Event starts at 11 a.m. Plan to arrive a few minutes early for registration and a brief introduction. Sign up in advance at http://bit.ly/2VqRrmg.
House of Mercy invites you to their Annual Tea and Fashion Show on Sunday, March 29, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Manassas Park Community Center. High Tea, raffles and fashion show are included in your ticket for just $40 to support the center’s programs. Volunteers are needed to help with set up, maintenance and clean up. Many hands make for lighter work. Just an hour or two out of your weekend will help House of Mercy raise funds for their food pantry. Please sign up online at https://houseofmercyva.org/afternoon-tea-fashion-show/.
Prince William Conservation Alliance is holding a Wildlife Garden Workday at Merrimac Farm on Saturday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to noon. Help wake up the garden for spring and prepare for the upcoming Bluebell Festival. It’s loads of fun, watching wildlife, learning about native plants/pollinators and getting ideas for your own backyard. Meet at the Stone House, 15014 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville. All ages welcome. Children under 12 must have parental supervision. Please RSVP to alliance@pwconserve.org or call 703-490-5200.
CareNet Pregnancy Resource Center is looking for volunteers to support their Walk for Life on Saturday, April 18, at Harris Pavilion in Manassas. Volunteers will help set up prior to the event and break down/clean up once the walk is finished. Volunteers can participate in the walk. Email fast1edd@aol.com for more information. Walkers can register at voice4life.org/bettertogether.
Prince William Solid Waste Division needs handy, fixer volunteers for their Fix it Fair on Saturday, June 13, at Chinn Park Library. If you like to repair small appliances, clocks, jewelry etc., you would help promote reuse practices to reduce waste. Please email your name, phone and fix-it specialties to adaniels@kpwb.org. by March 13.
BEACON for Adult Literacy is recruiting volunteers to become instructors in the Manassas area for their ESOL programs for the spring semester. No second language or teaching experience needed as they provide training. Please contact Jessica at Jng@osbva.org for more information.
Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) needs volunteers age 55+ to drive veterans or spouses to their doctor’s appointments. It’s very easy to help these individuals get the care they need while remaining in their homes. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Call Jan at 571-292-5307 to learn more.
Virginia Cooperative Extension is having their next Master Financial Educator Volunteer training beginning Thursday, April 2through Thursday, May 21 at the McCoart and Ferlazzo government centers. Please visit www.pwcgov.org/money for more info.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
