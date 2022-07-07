A fire caused by a lightning strike during last night’s thunderstorm caused extensive damage early Thursday morning to a home in the River Falls subdivision near Lake Ridge.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at 3:24 a.m. Thursday, July 7, after a neighbor reported that a home in the 4000 block of Tuscany Court was on fire. No one was home at the time of the incident, and there were no injuries, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke conditions throughout the home. A county building official declared the home unsafe to occupy, Smolsky said in a news release.
The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the cause of the fire was a lightning strike, which occurred during the thunderstorms passing through the area overnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.