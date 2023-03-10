James J. McCoart Administration Center Prince William County

Prince William County's James J. McCoart Administration Center
general fund tax revenue in Prince William County.png

Sources of general fund tax revenue in Prince William County.
Screenshot 2023-03-09 at 10.29.25 PM.png

The rise and fall of property values and assessments in Prince William County.
Data center tax revenue.png

General fund tax revenue from data centers topped $101 million in fiscal year 2023.
wawright
wawright

I’m glad to see that data centers are adding to Prince William’s coffers. Even the most ardent opponents of data center proliferation never said don’t build them. They said:

1) Don’t put all PWC’s eggs in one basket. Diversify the commercial tax base across ALL targeted industries and small businesses.

2) Negotiate them transparently. No more sweetheart deals carved behind the cloak of non-disclosure agreements.

3) Site them properly. Industrial facilities belong in appropriately zoned industrial areas.

4) Tax them fairly. Don’t give away the store by offering deep discounts over tax rates charged in neighboring counties.

5) If you do the above, data centers can be beneficial contributors.

Notice the subtle change in the narrative. The original sales pitch was that data center revenue would enable a reduction in the tax burden on homeowners. Yet even after over $100 million in revenue from data centers, homeowner taxes are still rising. So where did the $100 million go?

The new narrative is that data centers will keep your real estate tax bill from rising EVEN MORE than it has.

How do you figure they’ll spin it when infrastructure and public service bills start rolling in from huge data center projects built outside the overlay district like the Prince William Digital Gateway?

Maybe they’ll try hypnosis.

