Prince William County generated $1.27 billion in local tax revenue this year and is expected to rake in another $100 million in fiscal year 2024 for a total of $1.37 billion.
The Prince William Board of Supervisors learned about the county’s various sources of revenue Tuesday, March 7 from a presentation by the county’s Chief Financial Officer Michelle Attreed. Here’s where the county’s money comes from:
Homes
Average home values in Prince William County are expected to top $500,000 for the first time next year, rising to $501,509 from an average assessed value of $470,090 this year. The average real estate tax bill will rise to $4,900 in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, as a result of rising property values even though the proposed real estate tax rate will fall from $1.03 to 0.977 cents per $100 in assessed value – the lowest since 2008.
Homes have appreciated by 6.5% this year, while apartments (which are classified differently) have appreciated by 5%.
“I think housing will always remain strong here,” said Attreed, “We started out as a bedroom community, and it’s such a large piece of our pie, though commercial has become a much bigger piece.”
Real estate taxes are the county’s largest provider of revenue and will account for about 61% of the county’s total general fund tax revenue in fiscal year 2024.
Personal property and data centers
The county’s personal property taxes include taxes on cars and trucks as well as commercial personal property. It is the second-largest generator of county tax revenue.
Data centers will generate about $101 million in county tax revenue in 2023, up from about $85 million in 2022. Much of that total comes from the “computer and peripheral taxes” -- a form of personal property taxes – that the facilities pay on the stacks of computer servers inside their buildings.
The supervisors have proposed raising the county’s data center tax rate next year. The rate was first lowered in 1999 from $3.70 to $1.50 per $100 in assessed value to attract tech businesses.
The current rate is $1.65 per $100 in assessed value, and supervisors are considering raising it to $2.15. At that level, Prince William County’s “data center tax” would still be among the lowest in Northern Virginia. But the 50-cent boost would more than triple the annual 15-cent increase the board planned back in 2020 to raise the rate to $2 by 2025.
Although controversial, data centers are nevertheless a huge income source for the county. Without data center tax revenue, the average real estate tax bill would have to rise by about $650 annually, or $54 a month, to make up the difference in revenue, Attreed said.
Commercial properties on average have gone up by around 10% in value, with industrial properties going up by 19%. However, the real estate value of data centers is still being assessed, Attreed said.
One change to personal property taxes next year is that used cars will go back to being assessed at 100% of their value instead of the 80% they were assessed in 2023. This change is due to a normalization in the market after it was disrupted during the pandemic. In other words, used cars are once again losing value, Attreed said.
The meals tax
The county’s new meals tax made $30 million dollars this year, which is $5.5 million more than expected.
The 4% meals tax went into effect in July 2022 and applies to food and beverages purchased from restaurants.
“The food and beverage tax and cigarette tax were two actions that the county took to diversify our revenue base,” said Attreed. “What that means is that it makes us less reliant on any one source.”
The food and beverage tax provided 1.9% of the county’s revenue so far in fiscal year 2023 and is projected to provide 2.3% in fiscal year 2024.
“The meals tax lets people from outside of the county pay into our tax base,” said Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan. “Some of these tax initiatives are ways to bring in revenue from people from other counties that are using our roads. We’ve given them a stake in paying into the infrastructure in our county that they use every day. I think it’s impactful, so I appreciate that.”
Other taxes
The third-largest contributor to Prince William County’s tax revenue is the sales tax, which provided 6.9% of the county’s revenue this year.
The county’s cigarette tax, which is in its second year of enforcement, made $4 million in revenue this year. The tax is 30 cents per pack of cigarettes.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at fauquier.com
(1) comment
I’m glad to see that data centers are adding to Prince William’s coffers. Even the most ardent opponents of data center proliferation never said don’t build them. They said:
1) Don’t put all PWC’s eggs in one basket. Diversify the commercial tax base across ALL targeted industries and small businesses.
2) Negotiate them transparently. No more sweetheart deals carved behind the cloak of non-disclosure agreements.
3) Site them properly. Industrial facilities belong in appropriately zoned industrial areas.
4) Tax them fairly. Don’t give away the store by offering deep discounts over tax rates charged in neighboring counties.
5) If you do the above, data centers can be beneficial contributors.
Notice the subtle change in the narrative. The original sales pitch was that data center revenue would enable a reduction in the tax burden on homeowners. Yet even after over $100 million in revenue from data centers, homeowner taxes are still rising. So where did the $100 million go?
The new narrative is that data centers will keep your real estate tax bill from rising EVEN MORE than it has.
How do you figure they’ll spin it when infrastructure and public service bills start rolling in from huge data center projects built outside the overlay district like the Prince William Digital Gateway?
Maybe they’ll try hypnosis.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.