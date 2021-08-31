Rising household size in Prince William is a sign of more multigenerational families, overcrowding, county officials say

The average household size in Prince William County has increased over the last decade per new U.S. Census data, an indication that more multigenerational households are moving to the area and that overcrowding may be occurring in some areas, according to county officials.
The average household in Prince William County rose to just more than three people per home in 2020. The average is closer to four people per household in Woodbridge, Dale City and the Sudley Road area of Manassas, according to county demographer Brian Engelmann.
The average household size in Virginia is 2.61 people, according to Census data.
Several factors could be contributing to the rise in household size, including an increase in housing demand in the Washington D.C. metro region, rising home and rental costs, and an uptick in the county’s Hispanic, Asian and foreign-born populations – all groups who are more likely to live in multigenerational households, Engelmann said in an Aug. 30 email.
“Asian and Hispanic populations overall are growing more rapidly than the white population, and those groups are more likely than whites to live in multigenerational family households. Another growth factor is that foreign-born Americans are more likely than those born in the U.S. to live with multiple generations of family,” a 2018 Pew Research Center study found.
Prince William had the highest average household size of any locality in Virginia as of 2019, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the most recent data available. The county added 80,000 new residents between 2010 and 2020, but only 21,000 new housing units, according to 2020 Census data.
The county’s planning staff is also taking note. In an interview last week, Long Range Planning Director David McGettigan said household size could also be a symptom of the region’s housing shortage.
“The average household size has grown and that could indicate more generations are living together, or maybe more overcrowding of housing because we just don't have enough supply right now to meet the demand,” McGettigan said.
