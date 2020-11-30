A “dramatic increase” in COVID-19 cases among trash and recycling crews has prompted the City of Manassas to ask residents to have patience with their weekly service and allow more time for pickups.
Manassas officials made the announcement via Facebook Monday morning. The main challenge is that more trash workers are testing positive for COVID-19 and are having to recover or quarantine. For customers, that means smaller crews and longer pickup windows, Patty Prince, City of Manassas spokeswoman, said Monday morning.
“They’re dealing with materials that other people touch and that other people throw away,” Prince said. “The trash crews have been testing positive more often than not. As the number [of COVID-19 cases] rise in the community, that happens with the trash crews.”
The city uses American Disposal Service for its trash pickups, which the city coordinates for residents, Prince said.
Calls and emails to American Disposal Services for more information were not immediately answered Monday morning.
COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the Prince William Health District, which includes the county as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, since early November. On Sunday, Nov. 29, Prince William County’s average number of COVID-19 cases reported daily reached a record high of 204.
The Prince William Health District is also showing record high rates of infections per capita, a measure that stood at 42.4 per 100,000 residents Monday morning.
American Disposal is working with smaller crews and using its trucks’ mechanized handles to pick up trash receptacles rather than having crews lift them by hand, Prince said.
As a result of the changes, residents are asked to make sure their trash and recycling is outside on the night before their scheduled pickup day. Pickups are also running longer as smaller crews make their way around the city, the announcement said.
On their website, American Disposal asks residents to “wipe down the handles and surrounding areas of trash containers,” to minimize yard waste by mulching grass cuttings and to minimize household waste overall if possible.
“Now is not the time for basement, garage, and spring cleanouts. Please save these projects for a better time,” the announcement says.
American Disposal is one of the largest privately owned trash and recycling services in Northern Virginia, serving nine counties and the cities of Alexandria and Manassas. The company is based in Manassas but operates in Virginia, Georgia and Colorado and was acquired by the Toronto-based Waste Connections in 2018.
Trash note: There has been a dramatic increase in cases of COVID-19 among trash and recycling crews. We are working...Posted by City of Manassas, VA - Government on Monday, November 30, 2020
This is a developing story. Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
(1) comment
Record high cases? Deaths? Not so much. Fear?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.