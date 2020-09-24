Fewer condominiums, a top-floor windowed observation deck, less retail and more parking are some of the features included in revamped plan for the “Mill at Occoquan,” a new waterfront residential and retail development proposed for the Town of Occoquan.
After a 2019 version of the project prompted a great deal of comments – many negative – the developer unveiled a new design Wednesday night that was better received by town residents.
“I think it went well,” said Kevin Sills, president of Manassas-based Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Investments, of the design he presented at Occoquan Town Hall. Because of social distancing, only 13 or 14 people were allowed to attend the meeting in person, but many more watched it on Zoom.
Sills’ proposal is to build condominiums with retail space below on a little under 1 acre of land at the end of Mill Street beside the Mill House Museum. The property currently houses some old buildings and a boat dry dock behind it along the Occoquan River.
In the earlier version, which some residents criticized as “monolithic,” the five-story project would have had 88 condominiums above 7,000 square feet of retail space at grade level along Mill Street. The one- and two-bedroom condos would have included some two-story units, many with large balconies.
The new design proposes "70-something condos" -- the exact number has not yet been determined -- as well as 3,000 square feet of retail space and a 10,000-square-foot restaurant and bakery with take-out service. The restaurant would have an outdoor deck in the back. It also would have another 3,000 feet of restaurant space on the top-floor, which would feature an observation deck with glass windows on three sides overlooking the river. The observation deck would be open to the public and available for special event rentals.
There would be a 350-foot “river walk” walkway along the back of the building, accessible to the public from steps beside the Mill House Museum.
Sills said the new design is meant to no longer resemble “a big box,” which was one of the main criticisms of the earlier design.
“We’ve tried to break it up with recesses, steps and many other things we’ve added to the project,” Sills said, noting the different roof heights, larger windows and varied building materials, including copper, stone and three types of brick.
There will be 57 spaces of paid public parking on the ground floor behind the retail space as well as two levels of parking – 170 spaces – for residents. There will be enough parking for all the condos, Sills said.
“We tried to give it a little more setback so it wouldn’t be so monolithic,” Sills said.
Originally, the developer was requesting a special use permit to waive the 5 feet of right-of-way setback required from the street along the entire length of the building. Now, it will seek a waiver from the 5-foot rule for only three sections, those in front of the elevators.
The developer also will request a special use permit to exceed the town’s height limit of 35 feet. Originally, the building was planned to be more than 63 feet tall.
Sills did not say exactly how tall the building will be but said it would match the townhouses under construction across the street. Those townhomes, located in front of Rockledge Mansion, are 45 feet tall, Sills said.
“We would be pretty much even with that,” Sills said.
The next step is for the project to go before the Occoquan Planning Commission, which will include a public hearing. The commission will vote on whether to recommend that the town council approve or deny the project.
The project then goes before the Occoquan Town Council, which will also hold a public hearing before it votes on it. The hearing dates have not yet been announced.
If the project is approved, Sills said he hopes to start building in the spring and estimates it will take 10 to 16 months to complete. Much of the supplies will be barged in on the Occoquan River to minimize the impact on Mill Street, he said.
The units will likely be priced between $330,000 and $1 million plus, Sills said.
“It’s not a big huge box anymore,” Sills said. “We’ve gotten to a nice place and we are pretty happy with our results at this point. Hopefully, folks will like it.”
While there were a few negative comments from those on Zoom, most were positive to include: “We love it. Truly appreciate the effort on the part of the developer.” “Very happy with the changes.” “I think the project looks great.”
The recorded Zoom meeting and the slide presentation are expected to be available on the Occoquan town website at www.occoquanva.gov by Friday, Sept. 25.
Reach Aileen M. Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.