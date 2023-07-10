Former Congressman Frank Wolf, a veteran of past efforts to protect the Manassas National Battlefield Park from encroaching development, called the fight against the Prince William Digital Gateway data center corridor “the fourth battle of Manassas” Monday morning and warned Prince William County leaders against approving a 2,100-acre data center corridor next to the county’s most prominent historic site.
“Building these centers at a place where thousands of visitors come would be a stain not only our parkland and historic preservation, but to the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Wolf, 84, a Republican who represented Virginia’s 10th congressional district from 1981 to 2015.
“These data centers would roll back the protection of the national park, bring about massive development and have a very negative visual impact,” he added during a Monday, June 10 news conference hosted by Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, and held outside the battlefield. “The proposal to build data centers here should be stopped.”
The retired congressman, who still lives in Fairfax County, traveled to the battlefield at the request of Lawson who held the event to promote her effort to convince her fellow supervisors not to hear controversial land-use cases – including the PW Digital Gateway rezonings – between the Nov. 7 election and when the newly elected board takes office in January 2024.
Lawson is asking her fellow board members to approve a resolution to that effect during the Tuesday, June 11 supervisors’ meeting.
Lawson is the Republican nominee for chair of the Prince William Board of Supervisors in the upcoming Nov. 7 election. The news conference and the resolution signal that the PW Digital Gateway, and data center development in general, are likely to be major issues in the fall campaign.
During the June 10 press conference, Lawson called the resolution a matter of “good governance.”
“By refraining from scheduling high-profile, land-use public hearings during this short, designated period, I believe this reprieve could help rebuild trust with citizens to ensure a fair and inclusive decision-making process,” Lawson said in a statement before the event. “If candidates feel so strongly about these cases, then they should run on them.”
Not hearing controversial cases during the “lame duck session” after a general election is common practice in nearby jurisdictions – including Stafford and Fairfax counties. In Prince William County, the board passed resolutions halting controversial land-use decisions after November elections from 1995 through 2011, according to research conducted by Lawson’s staff.
But whether Lawson’s resolution will win the support of the board’s Democratic majority seemed doubtful by late Monday afternoon.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler, who lost the Democratic primary to challenger Deshundra Jefferson in a race largely fueled by anti-data center sentiment, issued a statement Monday afternoon saying she does not agree with Lawson’s resolution.
“Amid the past two board changeovers, numerous projects, which included some that sparked controversy, were approved,” Wheeler’s statement said, in part. “The current proposal by Supervisor Lawson, which contradicts this precedent, appears to be driven by political expediency tied in with the fact that she is running for office.”
Supervisors Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge; Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan; and Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, did not respond to emails and text messages seeking comment on Lawson’s resolution on Sunday and Monday.
Lawson, 53, will face Jefferson, 47, of Montclair, who won the Democratic nod, in the November race. Jefferson also opposes the PW Digital Gateway, and Lawson called on Jefferson during her June 10 press conference to “publicly encourage” her fellow Democrats on the board of supervisors to support her resolution. The Democrats currently hold a 5-3 majority on the board.
In response, Jefferson said Monday afternoon that she agrees with Lawson’s resolution in principle but disagrees with what she’s says seems like Lawson’s attempt to politicize land-use votes.
“I’m not making it a political issue. I’m making it about good governance,” Jefferson told the Prince William Times. “I’m not going to play politics with land-use issues. They are too important to people.”
Jefferson won western Prince William County’s Gainesville and Brentsville districts by more than 1,000 votes in the primary – a victory that was largely fueled by energy from opponents of the PW Digital Gateway as well as other major data center votes before the board, including the Devlin Technology Park and the John Marshall Technology Park.
Jefferson said she has been in contact with the other four Democratic supervisors regarding the controversial data center developments but said the board is “still trying to digest” her win and that it will “take time” for her fellow Democrats to agree to go in another direction with regard to aggressive data center development.
Waiting until after the new board members take office to decide on such controversial projects is the “traditional” practice, Jefferson said.
“You have to be responsive to the will of the voters,” Jefferson added. “They sent a strong signal that they would like to temper the direction the county is going in.”
Whether the controversial data center projects will come before the board before the election is not clear. Lawson said the developers have a legal right to have their cases heard within a year from their introduction. Either the PW Digital Gateway or the Devlin Technology Park could be heard before Nov. 7, Lawson said.
“Devlin has been sitting on the shelf—it was ready to be heard,” Lawson said. “But the Prince William Digital Gateway is still going through the submission process, they need time to review.”
Wheeler said Monday that she does not know when the Devlin Technology Park and PW Digital Gateway cases will be heard.
Lawson said she is brought the resolution to the board now “to give the applicant time to get this case heard before the election,” meaning the PW Digital Gateway.
Opponents of Lawson’s resolution say it’s hypocritical because Lawson voted in favor of the Gainesville Crossing data center project during the lame-duck session in 2019. Now under construction between U.S. 29 and Interstate 66 just south of the Manassas battlefield, Gainesville Crossing will bring up to 3 million square feet of data center space to Gainesville.
“In December 2019, less than one month before the current Democratic majority board took office, Supervisor Lawson raised no such objection to hearing the Gainesville Crossing Data Center Rezoning case and voted in favor of approving the construction of the Gainesville Crossing data center complex,” wrote Mary Ann Ghadban in a letter to the Prince William Times.
Ghadban is a commercial developer who lives along Pageland Lane and spearheaded the PW Digital Gateway development. Ghadban and about 100 of her neighbors have signed contracts to sell their land to data center developers if the PW Digital Gateway rezonings are approved.
In response, Lawson said she voted in favor of the Gainesville Crossing rezoning because the land was already zoned for residential or commercial development, and the nearby battlefield, which is separated from the site by a road, raised no objections to the project at the time.
Lawson also notes that Gainesville Crossing, unlike the PW Digital Gateway, was not in the formerly protected “rural crescent,” where development had been limited to just one home per 10 acres prior to the current board’s December update of the county’s comprehensive plan.
“People want to say (Gainesville Crossing) opened the door to Pageland,” Lawson said. “It was off the interstate, and people did not want more residential units adding to our traffic and our schools. The traffic count (for the data centers) was a lot less than what the commercial would have had.”
Reach Anya Sczerzenie and Jill Palermo at news@fauquier.com
(2) comments
January can’t come soon enough. Maybe then we will be spared any more of Ann Wheeler’s inane advice.
After Wheeler and her developer cronies tried to bury us all, she now asks us to reject the “political expediency” of putting an end to it. I say thank God for any political expediency that expedites her demise.
As for this meaningless hypocrisy argument, who cares what you did before as long as you’re doing the right thing now? I will readily forgive the hypocrisy of any Democratic supervisor who would like to repudiate their past votes on the Prince William Digital Gateway CPA and Pathway to 2040 Comprehensive Plan update.
How ironic that the hypocrisy argument is introduced by Mary Ann Ghadban, not exactly a pillar of altruism and impartiality. Maybe those QTS and Compass guys also have some moral and ethical guidance to share.
We all know what’s going on here. The Democratic supervisors haven’t learned a thing from contentious 14-hour public hearings and three decisive election results. Their troubled trajectory will remain unaltered until external force is applied.
I support Supervisor Lawson’s resolution.
It is July not June
