Retired congressman Frank Wolf, far left, voiced his opposition to the Prince William Digital Gateway during a press conference hosted by Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentville, on Monday, June 10.

 photo by Jill Palermo
(2) comments

wawright
wawright

January can’t come soon enough. Maybe then we will be spared any more of Ann Wheeler’s inane advice.

After Wheeler and her developer cronies tried to bury us all, she now asks us to reject the “political expediency” of putting an end to it. I say thank God for any political expediency that expedites her demise.

As for this meaningless hypocrisy argument, who cares what you did before as long as you’re doing the right thing now? I will readily forgive the hypocrisy of any Democratic supervisor who would like to repudiate their past votes on the Prince William Digital Gateway CPA and Pathway to 2040 Comprehensive Plan update.

How ironic that the hypocrisy argument is introduced by Mary Ann Ghadban, not exactly a pillar of altruism and impartiality. Maybe those QTS and Compass guys also have some moral and ethical guidance to share.

We all know what’s going on here. The Democratic supervisors haven’t learned a thing from contentious 14-hour public hearings and three decisive election results. Their troubled trajectory will remain unaltered until external force is applied.

I support Supervisor Lawson’s resolution.

DMkatchmeric
DMkatchmeric

It is July not June

