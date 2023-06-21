Both the Republican and Democratic primaries in the 29th District state Senate races remain too close to call by mid-afternoon Wednesday and will likely be decided by about 700 outstanding mail-in ballots and another 250 provisional ballots that won’t be counted until Saturday, June 24, General Registrar Eric Olsen said Wednesday morning.
Both races were too close to call on Election night and became even tighter by Wednesday afternoon after election officials began the canvass process of scrutinizing Election Day returns. With such tight margins in each of the races, the outstanding mail-in ballots and provisional ballots could easily swing each of the races one way or the other.
In the Democratic primary, as of Wednesday afternoon, incumbent state Sen. Jeremy McPike’s election night lead over his challenger, Delegate Elizabeth Guzman, shrunk from 46 votes to just 29 votes. The latest vote totals show that McPike garnered 6,100 votes compared to Guzman's 6,071, according to still unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
The Republican primary is even closer. In that race, Woodbridge resident Maria Martin’s lead over her opponent Nikki Baldwin narrowed from 10 votes to just 4 votes. Martin had 2,571 votes in her column compared to Baldwin's 2,567, by Wednesday afternoon.
Olsen said he estimated about 700 outstanding mail-in absentee ballots remained but said the number could be as low as about 300 or as high as about 1,000, based on historical estimates. All mail-in ballots must arrive at the office by Friday and be postmarked by Election Day to count, Olsen said.
There was no breakdown of whether the ballots were Republican or Democratic primary ballots, he said.
Olsen also estimated that about 250 provisional ballots, likely about 200 Democratic and 50 Republican, were cast during Tuesday’s election. About half of the provisional ballots are expected to be ballots cast by those who took advantage of same-day voter registration, Olsen said.
Many of the other provisional ballots likely would have been cast by voters who showed up to vote in person, but the electronic poll book showed that the voter had requested and been sent an absentee ballot, Olsen said.
Both Martin and Baldwin attended the meeting of the Electoral Board at the Prince William Office of Elections on Wednesday, June 21 at 9 a.m., during which a bipartisan group of election officers began performing the days-long canvass of Tuesday’s Primary Election. All three Electoral Board members, Chair Keith Scarborough, Vice Chair Mark Dillon and Secretary London Steverson oversaw the canvass along with Olsen and several members of his staff.
Election officials worked from four different tables Wednesday morning to review printed return sheets and tally tapes from scanners securely transported to the elections office from each of the Prince William County election precincts as representatives from both parties looked on in a roped-off area.
The goal of the canvass is to account for each ballot and to ensure that each and every valid vote is accounted for and included in the election results before final certification of the election which is expected to occur on Monday, June 26.
After the election is certified, if either race has less than a 1% difference in the percentage of total votes cast, the losing candidate may request a recount within 10 days at their own expense. If the difference is less than .5% of total votes cast or the candidate requesting the recount ends up winning, then the cost of the recount is paid by the county, according to Virginia code.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
