Noise, traffic and air pollution were among the chief concerns expressed by Prince William and Manassas-area residents Monday night during the city council’s first public hearing on opening the Manassas Regional Airport to commercial flight service.
About 15 residents addressed the Manassas City Council to express quality of life concerns related to living near an airport that allows larger, commercial passenger planes.
Manassas Regional Airport is already the largest general aviation airport in Virginia. Avports, a Dulles-based company that operates about a dozen airports across the country, has offered the city a proposal to expand the terminal at the airport by 35,000 square feet to lure one or more commercial passenger airlines to the airport.
Avports would pay the costs of the expansion as well as annual rent and a portion of its annual revenue to the City of Manassas, according to the proposed franchise agreement.
Located between Va. 28 and Va. 234, the Manassas Regional Airport is owned by the city but is surrounded by Prince William County. Residents of both jurisdictions spoke about the project during the July 10 public hearing.
Several residents urged city council members to “do (their) homework” before approving the franchise agreement, which many characterized as “too good to be true.”
Others said that the true cost of negative impacts such as noise, air pollution and traffic, can’t be measured.
“What is the cost of our quality of life?” Manassas resident Denise Parks asked as she described the “disruption” she said the airport expansion would cause to local residents.
“Zero cost up front, but an insurmountable cost later,” Parks said. “Our souls don’t have a price.”
“Our concerns are transportation, noise levels and the environment,” said Dale Browne, president of the Great Oak homeowners’ association.
The Great Oak subdivision is located near the airport but is separated from it by Va. 234. Several Great Oak residents attended the city council meeting to voice their concerns.
Browne said the airport expansion would cause heavy traffic on surrounding roads, including Clover Hill, Godwin Drive, Gateway Boulevard, Pennsylvania Avenue and Piper Lane. According to Browne’s calculations, an additional 6,000 vehicles could use the local network of two-lane roads to access the airport, he told the council.
In addition to concerns about more take-offs and landings, Browne said the neighborhood is already burdened by noise from four nearby Amazon data centers. Another seven data centers are planned within a half-mile “of our once quiet community,” Browne said. Data center noise within Great Oak community was recently measured with help from Prince William County.
“The current 55- to 60-decibel noise level has been described as a disturbing level outside and an intrusive level inside – all day, all night, every day of the year. We have (already) documented numerous health impacts from noise,” Browne said.
Browne also outlined concerns about air-quality, which he said may suffer as a result of increased use of aircraft fuel as well as thermal exhaust plumes and general aircraft operations.
Browne called on the city council to defer its vote on the franchise agreement until a traffic forecast analysis is performed in coordination with Prince William County. Brown also noted that additional airport traffic was not considered or anticipated when county and state officials planned the road improvements now underway at Va. 234 and Clover Hill Road.
Browne also asked the council to create noise models with noise abatement plans and to perform environmental and wildlife impact studies with remediation plans.
In an interview after the public hearing, Manassas Regional Airport Director Juan Rivera explained that those kinds of studies will take place when the airport undergoes the “PART 139 certification” from the Federal Aviation Administration.
“The FAA is going to require that we do an environmental assessment once we get to expanding the terminal building to its full buildout,” Rivera said. “There’s multiple things you should look at as part of an environmental (assessment), and noise is obviously one of them.”
The FAA-required assessment “will take into account a lot of the things that people have been talking about,” Rivera said.
“The FAA will issue a finding,” Rivera said. “We expect to get a finding of ‘no significant impact’ … but that doesn’t mean there will be no impact.”
Rivera said his office receives an average of three to five noise complaints during spring and summer months and less during the fall and winter months when “homes are buttoned up.”
Rivera said his staff can track noise complaints based on the details provided and can determine if the aircraft responsible for the noise complaint was actually traveling to Dulles airport instead of Manassas. Rivera also said that his office has not received a noise complaint from any resident of the Great Oak community since 2020.
Rivera said the Manassas Regional Airport did provide traffic data to Prince William County prior to the roadwork project underway along Va. 234. But although his numbers forecast some traffic growth, they did not anticipate a full commercial buildout of the airport, Rivera said.
“This deal came long after that (study),” he said.
Rivera emphasized that the airport will “do everything that we have to do as far as federal requirements and state requirements” with regard to the environmental assessment.
“I’ve been doing this for 35 years. This is my fourth airport, so this is not something that I am not familiar with,” Rivera said.
Business leaders spoke in favor of granting Avports the franchise for commercial air service.
Bob Sweeney, the chief executive officer of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, said its “1,300 members stand proudly in support of this project.”
“It is imperative that we support Avports” because of the project’s “economic impact” on job creation, tourism and trade and because of Avport’s willingness to “entrench” itself in the community, Sweeny said.
APP Jet Center General Manager Quinn Redden said his company, which operates private jets, is “the largest leaseholder at the airport” and supports the airport expansion. Redden also said locals shouldn’t be concerned about excessive noise caused by commercial passenger airlines because the size of the planes that would use the airport are “no bigger than what’s coming into the airport now.”
The meeting revealed a bit more about the proposed Avports franchise and how it came to be. Rivera said he received an “unsolicited call” from Avports last September, telling him the company was interested in “pledging its own capital to develop the necessary facilities at Manassas Regional Airport to attract commercial service.”
In response, the city put together a “draft franchise agreement” with input from Avports. On May 19, the city issued a “request for franchise proposals” to solicit all interested parties prepared to lease the airport for a passenger airline operation. Avports was the sole respondent to the RFFP, Rivera said.
On June 15, the City of Manassas Airport Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the city council grant the franchise agreement to Avports, Rivera said.
At the June 10 public hearing, Ross Snare, chairman of the airport commission, called the franchise agreement “a dream come true scenario” because Avports is willing to make the improvements necessary to open the airport to commercial air service.
Councilmembers Mark Wolfe and Sonia Vasquez Luna said in an interview with the Prince William Times that they appreciated all the feedback about the project – both good and bad – provided by residents at the public hearing.
Luna said there has been no decision made by the council at this point despite some misconceptions voiced during the meeting that the franchise agreement was a “done deal.” Luna said she encourages constituents to provide more feedback before the next regular meeting in two weeks.
“I think the people raised some very valid points with regard to noise concerns, traffic concerns, and other environmental impacts,” Wolfe said. “There’s positive impacts and negative impacts, and the job is balancing because you can’t have change without any impact.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
