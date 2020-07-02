A July 14 public hearing has been set for a $300 million bypass project that aims to improve traffic on the Va. 28 corridor. But some residents whose homes will be impacted are raising concerns the new road will not receive the level of environmental scrutiny once promised.
A federal environmental review, which was expected to be completed this year, is no longer necessary because the bypass won’t need federal funding. Last November, Prince William County voters approved a $355 million transportation bond referendum that included $200 million in new local borrowing for the bypass.
Prince William's Board of County Supervisors voted 7-0 on Tuesday, June 16, to approve a public hearing for staff’s preferred route for the bypass, known as “2B.” Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, was absent from the meeting. The public hearing will take place at the board’s next meeting on Tuesday, July 14.
The supervisors’ vote came as a surprise to Carol Blaser, who owns a home on Alleghany Road that she says would have to be torn down if the bypass is approved. She said she was shocked to learn the county is now moving forward on the project before the federal environmental assessment is finished.
“I think they’re trying to pull a fast one on us,” Blaser said of county officials. “It sounds like a done deal to me.”
Blaser and her two siblings inherited their home from their parents, who bought it in the 1960s. One of her brothers still lives there, and he would be displaced if the home were to be torn down. Theirs is one of 70 homes that will need to be purchased by the county to make way for the new road.
The bypass would extend Godwin Drive beyond its current terminus at Va. 234 Business to create a new road cutting through about four miles of mostly undeveloped land between the West Gate of Lomond and Yorkshire Park neighborhoods. The road would parallel Flat Branch creek, a tributary of Bull Run. It would then cross over Bull Run on a widened and rebuilt bridge to rejoin the existing Va. 28 near the Fairfax County line.
A study of several options aimed at improving traffic congestion on Va. 28 showed that the bypass project would result in the fewest impacts to area homes and businesses, but have the largest impact on area wetlands and public recreational lands.
Blaser said many residents on affected streets are older and might not realize what’s in store for their quiet, leafy neighborhood that now backs to only undeveloped woods and the creek.
Blaser said flooding has been a problem in the neighborhood and worries the new road will make it worse. That’s why she believes the environmental assessment, once complete, should be a critical factor in the decision because the bypass will likely disturb wetlands areas.
Ric Canizales, the county's transportation director, confirmed on Monday that the federal environmental assessment is no longer a prerequisite for the construction of the project. But, he said, the county “will not be stepping away” from the federal assessment and will use the results of the assessment during the state and local review process.
Canizales said the project is moving forward slowly to provide ample opportunity for public input.
The July 14 public hearing, he said, is to approve only the location of the project and will allow the county to begin the design process, which will take around two years to complete. The construction of the bypass itself likely won’t be finished until 2026 or 2027, Canizales said.
“This is a very big project,” Canizales said. “There’s a lot of residential and environmental impact.”
Blaser said she was blindsided by news of the July 14 public hearing and is concerned that older residents in the neighborhood either won’t hear about the public hearing or won’t want to venture out because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Everyone’s going to be affected by this. They are ruining the neighborhood,” Blaser said. “Taking our house is terrible, but the people left behind aren’t going to be any better off because they’re going to have a highway in their backyards.”
Jill Palermo contributed to this report. Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.