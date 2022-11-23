With the holiday season upon us – and flu and COVID-19 booster numbers lagging –the state’s healthcare community is urging residents to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters and to take safety precautions as Virginia enters what could be “a particularly intense” flu and respiratory illness season.
Emergency department and urgent care clinic visits involving respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, have quadrupled since early September and remain significantly elevated. Visits for flu-like illness are also rising. During the week ending Nov. 5, such visits were at least four times higher than in the same week for each of the past four years, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.
“Virginia doctors, hospitals and other healthcare providers are already being inundated with a surge of sick patients seeking care, filling hospital beds, and in many cases requiring longer hospital stays,” the VHHA said in a Nov. 21 news release.
In Virginia, there has been a 41% increase in flu-like illness and an overall 18 % increase in respiratory illness from the week prior, the release said.
Yet despite the rise in respiratory illness, the flu vaccination uptake in children younger than 12 is at its lowest point in three years, the release said.
These conditions are occurring even as COVID-19 remains a significant concern. Virginia hospitals continue to treat an average of 478 hospital inpatients each day, the release said.
“The continued presence of COVID-19, combined with the rapid spread of flu and other respiratory illness, poses a heightened risk of developing medical complications from COVID-19 or the flu among older Virginians, individuals with weakened immune systems or other medical conditions and younger children,” the release said.
To protect against flu, RSV, and other respiratory illnesses, the Virginia Department of Health recommends the following:
- Make an appointment to get a flu shot as soon as possible. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that “everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions.” Flu shots are available at doctor’s offices, commercial pharmacies, local health districts and community health clinics, among other locations.
- Get vaccinated against COVID-19 if you have not done so already. Get boosted if you have been vaccinated but it has been at least two months since your last vaccine dose. Bivalent booster doses are available for vaccinated individuals 5 and older. VDH advises parents to discuss this option with their child’s healthcare provider.
- Find COVID-19 vaccines and boosters by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682.
Parents are urged to keep sick children home from school and other activities to help limit the spread of infection.
Parents with sick children are also advised to contact a pediatrician or family physician for medical guidance unless your child is in medical distress, in which case seeking hospital care may be warranted. Taking this approach helps ensure that hospital beds and emergency departments are open and available to patients with critical medical needs, the release said.
Adults who become ill are encouraged to stay home to limit the risk of spreading illness and to contact their healthcare provider for guidance on the appropriate treatment depending on the severity of symptoms and other risk factors.
Those who have symptoms of COVID-19 or test positive are encouraged to contact their healthcare providers to determine the treatment option that is right for them.
“This is especially true for high-risk individuals. Because treatment is often most effective when taken within five days of the onset of symptoms, people are advised not to delay seeking medical advice and starting prescribed treatment,” the release said.
It is also important to remember that prescriptions such as antibiotics used to treat bacterial infections are typically not appropriate or indicated for treating viral infections like flu and RSV.
As a routine safety behavior, Virginians are encouraged to wash their hands often with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds, to avoid touching their faces with unwashed hands, to cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze, to limit the time children spend in large group settings with other contagious individuals when possible and to get tested if they believe they have been exposed to illness.
