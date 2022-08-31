Photo_News_data center noise rally_crowd.JPG

During an Aug. 29 rally in Manassas, protesters carry signs decrying the noise and nuisance caused by a Amazon Web Services data center campus that is about 600 feet away from the nearest home in the Great Oak subdivision.

 Photo by Jill Palermo
Photo_News_data center noise rally_Dale Browne.jpg

Dale Browne, president of the Great Oak Homeowners’ Association, speaks at a Aug. 29 protest in front of the Amazon Web Services data centers built near his Great Oak neighborhood in outside Manassas.
Photo_News_data center noise rally_Telma.JPG

Telma Zambrana displays a map submitted to the county showing plans for 11 data centers planned around her Silver Leaf Estates neighborhood in Bristow on land where county supervisors have already approved data centers by right. 
Great Oak data center noise rally

Great Oak resident Gloria Capriotti displays the reading of 67.4 decibels taken of the noise emitted from the data centers near her home. Prince William County's noise ordinance limits daytime noise in residential areas to 60 decibels and nighttime noise to 55 decibels. 
