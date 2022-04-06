Dominion Energy’s plan to leave its 4.6 million cubic yards of toxic coal ash in a new landfill on Possum Point was met with a barrage of questions from skeptical residents this week who expressed concerns about everything from truck traffic to health impacts to what a new 190-foot-tall landfill would look like on the banks of the Potomac River.
About 60 people turned out to Potomac Shores Middle School on Monday, April 4, to express concerns about Dominion Energy’s plan for closing its remaining coal ash pond at the utility’s Possum Point power plant, which Dominion officials first revealed in a sparsely attended virtual meeting in January.
The meeting was held at the request of Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, who asked Dominion to repeat its presentation in person to allow residents who live along Possum Point Road and in nearby neighborhoods such as Potomac Shores, Cherry Hill and Southbridge to ask questions. The result was a two-hour session during which residents mostly expressed doubts about Dominion officials’ claim that burying the coal ash in a double-lined landfill at the power plant would be the cheapest, fastest and least disruptive option for area residents.
Objectors included former Prince William County supervisor Hilda Barg, who represented the Woodbridge District from 1987 to 2007 and is a native of the Cherry Hill peninsula. Barg said the ash should be removed from the area to prevent harm to both the river and area residents.
“[The coal] came in on rail. You need to take the ash out on that rail and take it to the proper place,” Barg said. “We don’t need it near the Potomac River.”
Barg further asked Dominion Energy officials to return to residents with more details.
“You need to come back with more answers to the questions that are being asked here tonight, and they need to be about health and welfare and the environment,” Barg said.
Anthony Robinson, who lives on Possum Point Road, complained about trucks speeding along the roadway while Dominion closed its other four coal ash ponds, a process that began in 2015. He also questioned the height of the new landfill, which will peak at about 190 feet, according to Spencer Adkins, a Dominion Energy construction manager who gave the presentation.
“It’s going to look like two mountains, twin peaks behind my house,” Robinson said. “190 feet is 19 stories, and that’s a whole lot higher than what you have there now.”
Dominion’s landfill plan
The questions came after Adkins spent about 20 minutes explaining Dominion Energy’s preferred plan for closing its final and largest coal ash pond on its Possum Point power plant, known as “pond D.” The pond contains about 4 million cubic yards of coal ash and 270 million gallons of water sitting atop the ash. Coal ash contains a mix of lead, mercury, cobalt, arsenic, hexavalent chromium and other heavy metals, many of which are harmful to human health.
Under federal cleanup rules that went into effect after the 2014 Dan River coal ash spill in North Carolina, Dominion began cleaning up its five coal ash ponds at Possum Point in 2015. The utility had initially planned to consolidate the ash in pond D and cap the coal ash in place. But that plan was scrapped by 2019 state law that requires Dominion either recycle the ash or deposit in a landfill with a synthetic liner. Pond D has only a clay liner, which falls short of the law’s requirements.
Adkins presented options for disposing the coal ash at Possum Point: burying it onsite, recycling 50% of the ash and hauling the remainder away by rail or truck. The options range in cost from $347 million to $1.19 billion and would take between eight and 12 years to complete. The fastest and cheapest option, Adkins said, is what Dominion recommends: draining and treating the water in the pond and building a new landfill next to pond D. The work is projected to take eight years and cost $347 million, Adkins said.
On Monday, Adkins said that Dominion will “treat every ounce” of the water that is drained from the pond -- unlike the utility’s actions in 2015 when it drained about 30 million gallons of untreated water from its ponds into Quantico Creek.
At the time, the Dominion officials insisted the move was allowed under its existing state permit. But in 2020, as a result of a complaint filed with the Environmental Protection Agency, Dominion was fined $1.4 million in connection with the release of the untreated water, although the utility admitted to no wrongdoing.
Adkins reiterated Monday that Dominion’s plan would keep the ash safely contained and monitored “for decades to come.”
“We will always administer and take care of the landfill. It’s in our interest to make sure its done right,” Adkins said. “It’s not something Dominion is going to walk away from.”
Task force explores removing ash by barge
In the weeks since the January meeting, Bailey formed a task force of about a dozen residents to recommend a course of action on the coal ash cleanup. Yolanda Green, a Possum Point resident who is leading the group, said they are exploring the possibility of removing the coal ash by barge to a recycling plant about 25 miles away in Charles County, Maryland.
Green said the group will meet with Dominion officials on Thursday, April 7 to further discuss the plan. Details are still limited, but the task force believes that federal grants could offset the cost, according to Dean Naujoks, the Potomac Riverkeeper. Naujoks has called Dominion’s plan to leave the coal ash in a landfill on the banks of the Potomac River “unacceptable.” Naujoks is also a member of the task force.
Green said the task force also wants Dominion to redevelop the site of the coal ash ponds for park space or some kind of alternative energy production. The task force will present its recommendation to Bailey once its work is complete, Green said.
But whether and how much say the county will have on Dominion’s final plan for the coal ash pond remains murky.
According to Adkins, Dominion needs only site permits from the county as well as permits from the state Department of Environmental Quality to move forward with the landfill plan. But Bailey said the county supervisors will play a role in the process, which begins with hearing from the community.
“The community’s voice is so important to me. Making sure the community agrees to a recommendation is part of the process,” Bailey said after the meeting. “Nothing [beyond that] has been decided.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.