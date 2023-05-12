Photo_News_28 bypass react_Bull Run.jpg

Eight mobile homes on Jacobs Lane in the Bull Run Mobile home park, pictured on the far left, would have to be relocated or torn down to make way for the proposed Va. 28 bypass.

 By John Calhoun
Photo_News_28 bypass react_Quinteros.JPG

Claudia Quinteros and her 6-year-old daughter, Camilla, outside their home on the 7500 block of Alleghany Road. The house is one of about 50 that would need to be razed for the proposed Va. 28 bypass. 
Photo_News_28 bypass react_Taylor.JPG

Penny Taylor and her fiancé, Dale Garrigan, in front of the mobile home Taylor shares with her aunt on Jacobs Lane in the Bull Run Mobile Home Park. The home is one of eight that would need to be torn down or moved for the proposed Va. 28 bypass. 
Photo_News_28 bypass react_park.jpg

Katie Rivera, 9, swings at the park on Jacobs Lane in the Bull Run Mobile Home Park that would need to be razed for the proposed Va. 28 bypass.
Photo_News_28 bypass react_trailer park ground.JPG

Mobile home parks along Jacobs Lane in the Bull Run Mobile Home Park in Manassas that would have to be moved or razed if the proposed Va. 28 bypass receives final approval next year from the Prince William and Fairfax boards of supervisors.
Va. 28 bypass proposed route map

In the path of the Va. 28 bypass: The proposed Va. 28 bypass would extend Godwin Drive beyond Sudley Road, continuing for 3.5 miles through an undeveloped easement along Flat Branch Creek. To avoid a sewage treatment plant, the road would then turn east into an existing neighborhood, taking out about 50 homes on Alleghany Road, Albemarle Road, Boundary Drive and Jacobs Lane before crossing Bull Run and connecting with the existing Va. 28 in Fairfax County.
