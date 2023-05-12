Last weekend, Claudia Quinteros, her daughter and her parents were tending the yard outside their home in the 7500 block of Alleghany Road in Manassas. The flower bed in front of the house had a fresh layer of mulch, newly planted annuals and several rose bushes already flush with pink and red blooms.
Quinteros said she and her family have lived in the home for about seven years. They like the neighborhood because it’s quiet, convenient and affordable. The house was built in 1964, when developers still built smaller single-family homes. Quinteros said her parents bought it in 2017, and seven family members, including Quinteros and her 6-year-old daughter, call it home.
Now, however, the family is in limbo because of the proposed Va. 28 bypass, which, if built, would raze their home and about 50 others along their block and two streets nearby -- Albemarle Road and Boundary Avenue – in the Loch Lomond area of Manassas.
Quinteros said her neighbors have been talking about the bypass, but no one seems to know whether or when it will be built – or what they will do if it comes to fruition.
“We know about the road, but we don’t know what’s going to happen to us,” she said. “We’re not going to be able to find another house like this for the same price.”
“The prices have gone up, so where are we going to go?” she added. “We don’t know.”
In nearby Bull Run mobile home park, residents are expressing similar anxiety and confusion about plans for the new road.
Dale Garrigan said his fiancé, Penny Taylor, lives with her elderly aunt in a mobile home on Jacobs Lane, where a string of eight mobile homes would need to be moved to make way for the road, according to county planners.
Garrigan said he works for a Virginia Department of Transportation contractor and had heard about the bypass but is hazy on the details. He, too, wasn’t clear on whether the bypass was happening or when.
Garrigan said he would hate to see the road displace his fiancé and their neighbors, several of whom are families with small children. The residents keep the mobile home park clean and tidy. Several homes have well-kept small yards and carefully tended flower beds as well as decks and front-porch additions that would be nearly impossible to move.
Children ride their bikes up and down the streets, and generally, it’s very quiet, Garrigan said.
“Compared to average (priced homes), this is very affordable housing for everyone here, so why would they want to put a highway through here?” Garrigan asked. “It’s going to cost at least $4,000 to move these trailers, and then, where are you going to put them?”
As is the case in most mobile home parks, residents own or lease the trailers and pay a monthly ground rent to the mobile home park. The rent in Bull Run Mobile Home Park is about $900 a month, Garrigan said.
“I would hate for them (to build the road) because eventually, I would have to figure out a way to move my fiancé and her aunt someplace else, and I don’t know how I would do that,” he said.
Bypass plans, timeline
Concerns about the Va. 28 bypass taking out at least 50 smaller, more affordable homes in the Loch Lomond area of Manassas – as well as eight mobile homes at the Bull Run Mobile Home Park – have been rising since April 20, when Prince William County officials released the first draft plan for the road. The bypass is a 3.5-mile, four-lane roadway aimed at easing trips between Prince William and Fairfax counties.
The road, estimated to cost at least $300 million, has been discussed since at least 2017 and would be the most impactful transportation project for Prince William County residents in decades.
According to the recently released plan, the bypass would extend Godwin Drive beyond its terminus with Sudley Road and then travel along an existing easement of undeveloped land between the West Gate of Lomond and Yorkshire Park neighborhoods alongside Flat Branch Creek.
But the easement ends just prior to the Upper Occoquan Sewage Authority building and treatment plant on Compton Road, and that’s where the trouble for residents begins.
To avoid the treatment plant, the bypass would turn onto Alleghany Road, taking out about 28 homes in the 7500 block. The road would then continue along Albemarle Road, taking out at least three homes, before turning onto Boundary Avenue, where it would raze about 16 homes in the 7400 block of Boundary Avenue, according to the draft plan.
The road would continue into the Bull Run Mobile Home Park, taking out at least eight mobile homes along Jacobs Lane.
The path would then take the road over Bull Run, via a new and taller bridge constructed on top of the existing one, before meeting up with Ordway Road and eventually connecting to the existing Va. 28 across the Fairfax County line.
During an April 20 meeting at the Manassas Park Community Center that drew a crowd of about 200 people, Prince William County officials heard a litany of concerns about the proposed Va. 28 bypass disturbing long-standing neighborhoods and displacing residents. Many also wondered about the impacts to Flat Branch Creek and Bull Run and whether the road construction would improve or worsen flooding that happens there during heavy rains.
Some speakers called the road “unnecessary” and “a waste of money.”
Marcos Penaloza Perez, and his daughter, Fabiana, 13, who also live on Alleghany Road, spoke about the impacts to both area wildlife and longtime residents.
“Our elected officials, they have neglected us. They have not talked to us about this, and you say you are moving forward,” Penaloza Perez said in Spanish, which was translated by an interpreter. “Frankly, I am not happy with this project. My family has been raised here. We’ve been here for 15 years.”
Prince William County Transportation Director Ric Canizales, county planners and county contractors working on the project said the meeting was planned to alert residents as soon as possible about the road’s path. Preliminary surveying, traffic analysis and other work has been done over the past year to come up with “the least impactful route” for the bypass, Canizales said.
The aim of the meetings was to hear from the residents and to get their suggestions. The hope is that the plan might be tweaked even further to avoid more homes based on the residents’ feedback, Canizales said.
Once the final route is determined, which is expected to happen in about a year, the route will go back to the public for another set of meetings. After that, both the Fairfax County and Prince William County boards of supervisors will have to approve the final route, Canizales said.
The bypass route will also need approval from both the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Army Corps of Engineers because of the wetlands it will traverse. County officials have been consulting with the Army Corps since the Prince William supervisors approved the bypass in principle in 2021, and they believe they have a route that will eventually be approved, Canizales said.
If all goes to plan, the county will begin talking with landowners about acquiring their properties in 2025, and construction could begin in 2026.
In the meantime, however, both county boards will be up for reelection along with the entire Virginia General Assembly. The bypass has not yet become a major election-year issue, but that could change in the coming months.
Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, ran on a platform of “fixing” Va. 28, but has long opposed the bypass because of the impacts on residents.
While a member of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority board, Roem voted against funding the bypass twice. The project has, however, received about $100 million from the NVTA, and Prince William County voters overwhelmingly approved another $200 million in road bonds for the project in 2019. Full funding for the road for the bypass, however, has not yet been identified or acquired, Canizales said.
Roem, who is now running for the Virginia state Senate seat that would represent the area, said during the April 20 community meeting she will do what she can to fight the bypass's construction, although she conceded it is mostly the purview of Prince William and Fairfax counties. Roem said she believes more should be done to study alternatives. She is also advocating for a series of intersection improvements along the existing Va. 28 to move traffic through the corridor more quickly.
“There will not be an area to relocate these mobile homes,” Roem said during the April 20 meeting. “This is one of the last areas of affordable housing people have.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
