Prince William County residents expressed concerns about high tax bills, advocated for more funding for the county animal shelter and asked for higher teacher salaries during the supervisors’ first public hearing on the fiscal year 2024 budget.
About 30 residents spoke at the meeting, which was held on Tuesday, March 21. Many were angry about their real estate tax bills, which have increased annually over the last several years and are projected to rise again in 2024, even though the actual tax rate is being lowered from $1.030 to $0.977.
Under the $1.6 billion budget County Executive Christopher Shorter proposed on Tuesday, Feb. 28, average real estate tax bills would rise by about $72 for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. The amount reflects a proposed $49 average increase in real estate tax bills and a $23 average increase in the fire levy.
“We’ve been promised and lied to that allowing corporations to build data centers in our county will lower our property taxes, but our property taxes have increased for 13 consecutive years,” said Paige Kenyon-Page, a resident of the Coles District.
“You’re reducing the tax rate while taxes are going up,” said Mary Loren. “You say the average tax bill is $4,900, but my tax bill is just under $5,000 and I live in a very modest house.”
Josh Quill, a Gainesville resident who is vying for the Republican nomination to run for the Virginia House of Delegates in the newly drawn 21st District, said that he expects the nonprofit organization Willing Warriors to suffer under higher taxes. The organization owns two houses that are used to host retreats for wounded veterans and their families, and Quill says the organization’s money should be spent on the veterans rather than higher taxes on those properties.
“I feel as though we can look into the budget and find cuts,” Quill said. “It’s not only the homeowners that are impacted, it’s also affecting nonprofits in the area. Look into your hearts, I’m sure you can find the cost to be able to bring the rate down so that folks don’t see their bill going higher.”
Some residents said they are unhappy that the budget includes proposed raises for the board of supervisors, saying that the money could be better spent elsewhere.
“There’s been a 70% increase in pay for the board chair—not for our teachers, not for our firefighters or EMTs, not even for our police force,” Kenyon-Page said.
Also attending the meeting were advocates from the county's Animal Advisory Council, a group of citizens who advise the supervisors on matters relating to animal welfare. The group has been asking for funding for an additional three veterinary positions at the county’s animal shelter to improve care for the animals and reduce costs.
Veterinarian Patti Bright, who is the chair of the county's animal advisory committee, said that a veterinarian working for the shelter is different from a normal outpatient veterinarian, and that the expertise of someone trained in shelter medicine is important to properly care for the animals.
“They deal with issues that your general veterinarian doesn’t necessarily deal with,” Bright said. “These are things like trauma, behavioral issues and infectious disease among populations. It is extremely important that we get the right expertise for the shelter,” she said.
Noelle Shott, a member of the advisory board, said the panel has been advocating for the shelter to raise its adoption cost from $45 to $200 to include the cost of spaying and neutering the animals at the shelter rather than sending them to a third-party clinic, which often requires animals to stay longer at the shelter than otherwise necessary.
“All surrounding counties have already adopted in-house veterinary staff. Their adoption fees include spaying and neutering,” Shott said. “It’s better, more consistent care for the animals, reduces the length of their stay and utilizes a fully functional on-site veterinary suite that is not operational today.”
Shott also said that the extra funds would help the animal shelter start a veterinary science program in local high schools and with Northern Virginia Community College.
Some teachers from Prince William County schools also spoke at the meeting, including members of the Prince William Education Association. The PWEA is a union of teachers and other people who work in the education field, such as teaching assistants, cafeteria workers and bus drivers.
The teachers who spoke highlighted the lack of staff and low teacher wages in the county, with one teacher saying that she’s been physically hurt and threatened by her young students. The teacher declined to give her name to a reporter after she spoke.
“I’ve never seen such a high level of desperation among teachers,” said Jerod Gay, who represents the PWEA at the statewide Virginia Education Association. “We have almost 1,000 positions not staffed.”
Brandie Provenzano, a Battlefield High School teacher and vice president of the PWEA, said that the 5% raise that the school board is proposing for teachers will barely cover the increasing cost of their healthcare.
“To invest in the county, you have to invest in the children and the people who teach them,” Provenzano said.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
Yes, on the animal shelter $, yes on more $ for teachers (and let's not forget all the first responders) how about more $ for the county parks system, and $ for funding the new Crisis Receiving Center. How can we do all that and more? GREATER DATA CENTER REVENUES.
