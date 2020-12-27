Recycling fresh-cut Christmas trees is always a good idea. But this year, state and county officials are urging residents to do so to reduce the risk of spreading the spotted lanternfly, an colorful but invasive winged insect that is a threat to more than 100 native and ornamental trees.
Prince William County residents who are ready to part with their Christmas trees are asked to give them a close look for signs of spotted lanternflies and gypsy moths – either the insects themselves or their egg masses -- before bringing them to the one of three drop-off spots around the county for recycling.
Spotted lanternflies were first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014. They were confirmed in Frederick County, Virginia, in 2018 and were recently confirmed in Northern Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
One of the main ways the flies spread is through egg masses, which can be laid on almost any surface, including trees and other plants. The egg masses are dormant in the winter, so it’s best to dispose of trees through the county’s recycling program so they can be shredded, chipped or composted before spring, VDACS says.
Spotted lanternflies have recently been confirmed in our region. First found in the U.S. in 2014 in Pennsylvania, spotted lanternfly currently has established populations in 9 states. Visit https://t.co/uxUFL5TzIt to learn more. pic.twitter.com/JnYde7g6Dj— Prince William County (@pwcgov) December 18, 2020
Any egg masses found on Christmas trees or greenery should be scraped into a container of rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer, VDACS said in a recent Facebook post.
To recycle your tree, remove all ornaments, decorations, tinsel, nails and the tree stand and take the greenery to one of the following locations:
Prince William County Landfill: 14811 Dumfries Road in Manassas. Open from Monday to Saturday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is closed New Year's Day. www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling
The Balls Ford Road Compost facility: located at 13000 Balls Ford Road in Manassas. Monday to Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is closed New Year's Day. www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC): 5399 Wellington Branch Road in Gainesville will accept drop-off of greenery from now until Jan. 10.
The drop off area is in the front parking lot in the area outlined with the orange safety cones. For more information, contact NOVEC’s vegetation management department at 703-335-0500 ext. 1600 or visit: VegetationMgmt@novec.com
