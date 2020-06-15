A county resident suing the Prince William board supervisors over allegations they violated Virginia’s open meeting laws by attending police meeting withdrew his lawsuit Monday after saying he made a filing error.
Brett "Alan" Gloss told Prince William County District Court Judge Wally Covington on Monday afternoon he was not prepared to move forward with his lawsuit against the board. Covington represented the Brentsville District on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors until he was appointed to the district court bench in 2014. As such he offered to recuse himself, but both sides declined.
“I’m not ready to proceed today,” Gloss said.
Covington granted Gloss a “non-suit,” a legal procedure that allows the plaintiff to drop their lawsuit but does not prevent them from re-filing it. Gloss then said he planned to file the lawsuit against the five Democratic supervisors individually, rather than against the entire board.
Gloss, who represented himself in court, said he was not able to obtain legal counsel in time for the hearing.
County Attorney Michele Robl, who defended the board in the lawsuit, asked Covington to dismiss Gloss’s request to withdraw the lawsuit on Monday afternoon. Robl said she believed she would “easily be able to prove there was no violation” of the state’s FOIA laws during the police meeting.
Robl added that there was a lot of “misinformation in the community” surrounding the May 31 meeting.
The community meeting at the center of the dispute was called by Prince William County police and the police department’s Citizen Advisory Board. All five Democratic supervisors attended the meeting, but the board’s three Republican members said they were not invited.
The meeting was held the day after a protest against police brutality in Manassas on Saturday, May 30, during which protesters clashed with police, injuring six officers. Police made five arrests during the protest, and several buildings and police vehicles were damaged. Police officers used to tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.
Republicans on the board claimed Democratic supervisors violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act laws by attending the meeting, which says any gathering of two or more members of the same public body is not allowed if public business is transacted or discussed.
Republican supervisors have alleged there was discussion during the May 31 meeting between Democratic supervisors, Prince William County police and the police department’s Citizen Advisory Board about county police policy in addressing future protests.
But police spokesman 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in an email last week that “nothing was discussed [at the meeting] that impacted later demonstrations,” and that subsequent demonstrations by protesters, “were successful, in most part, because of the peaceful crowd[s].”
Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth (D) said Friday her office has not yet received either a formal or informal inquiry or complaint about the meeting “from any supervisor” or their staff as of last week.
Alan Gernhardt, executive director of the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council, a state agency that helps resolve disputes regarding the state's FOIA law, said in an email to Prince William Times last week that “nothing in FOIA prohibits public officials from listening to matters of public concern.”
So far, no video nor audio recordings of the meeting have surfaced, and it is not known exactly what was discussed at the meeting by the board members who attended.
Sheriff Glen Hill (R), who attended the meeting, said Monday he “didn’t think anything of [the meeting]” until it was brought up by the board’s Republican supervisors. When asked what was discussed at the meeting, Hill said the chief of police briefed the Citizen Advisory Board and other community members about what had happened the night before.
Hill added, however, that he “thought it was odd” that all the Democrats were there, but the Republicans were not.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(1) comment
well obviously the title is incorrect, the plaintiff didnt "drop" the lawsuit, he took a non-suit which is equivilant to a golf "mulligan"
it's the plaintiffs right to request a non-suit and with the speed of this hearing, it was a good tactical move. he's fully entitled too it, the county attorneys (3 of them mind you) know this. asking the judge to refuse his non-suit was poor form. it's amazing the speed of this suit when your average creditor lawsuit takes months to resolve. also amazing, 3 whole attorney's for this lawsuit! guess they are not that busy, with the new county attorney basically letting everyone out of jail, they can gang up on the little guy i hope he get's representation and sues everyone of the supervisors. then they'll each have to get representation. these supervisors knew what they were doing was wrong, they just hoped to get a pass. i'm glad this guy is taking him to task.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.