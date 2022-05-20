Prince William County Republicans living in the newly drawn 10th congressional district will vote this Saturday, May 21 in a firehouse primary to pick their party's nominee to face incumbent U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D) in November.
Meanwhile, those in the 7th District will vote in the state-run primary set for Tuesday, June 21 to pick their nominee to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.
That's among the ways things will be different for Prince William County voters in the wake of the recent redistricting process, which split the county between two congressional districts instead of three. The northwestern part of the county is now in the 10th District while the southeast is in the newly drawn 7th District.
Democrats won't have a primary this year because neither of the incumbents -- Wexton and Spanberger -- have a Democratic challenger in this year's election.
Republicans, however, will have different nomination processes in the 7th and 10th districts because each GOP congressional district committee chooses whether to participate in the state-run primary or conduct its own nominating contest. In the 10th District, the committee chose a party-run “firehouse primary.” The name is a reference to the primaries often being held in firehouses and other public buildings.
But to make matters even more confusing, early voting is already underway for the June 21 primary, meaning Republicans in the 7th District can cast in-person absentee ballots at early voting places through Saturday, June 18. (See box for details)
One of the reasons the 10th District chose a party-run “firehouse primary” is to make sure voters are aligned with the Republican Party, according to 10th District Republican Committee Chairman Geary Higgins.
“In Virginia, there are no registrations by party. Anyone can come and vote; there’s no controls on that,” Higgins said. “But they have to sign a renunciation, stating that they’ll support the Republican in the general election.”
Republican party officials running the May 21 primary will check all voters’ registrations and voting histories when they arrive at the polls. Those whose records indicate they have voted in another party’s primary in the past five years will be asked to sign a “renunciation statement” – a pledge promising not to participate in non-Republican primaries again. They will also have to promise to support the Republican nominee in the general election, whether or not the nominee was their first choice, Higgins said.
Also, because the Republican Committee is operating the primary, the party picks and operates its polling places for the May 21 contest. Only five polling places will be open in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park. Collectively, the three jurisdictions operate more than 100 polling places in state-run primaries.
The 10th District committee offered only one location for early and absentee voting for the May 21 contest. Voters unable to vote on May 21 could have voted in Middleburg on May 12.
Conversely, all of the regular polling places will be open to Republicans voting in the June 21 state-run primary. Voters will also have a full 45 days of early voting, as required by Virginia law.
Denny Daugherty, the chairman of the Prince William County Republican Committee, said he did not know why the 7th District Republican Committee chose to participate in the state-run primary this year.
Daugherty said few people are actually disqualified from voting in party-run nominating contests based on participation in non-Republican primaries in previous years.
“A relatively small number of people promised not to do that and [then] did so. About 215 were disqualified last year in Prince William County and will not have a chance to join our nominating process again,” Daugherty said.
The 10th District will also use ranked-choice voting to determine a winner of the May 21 primary. The process allows voters to rank their candidates in order of choice instead of voting for only one. The purpose of ranked-choice voting is to ensure that the winning nominee receives the support of a majority of the voters who cast primary ballots.
If a candidate fails to win a majority of the votes during the first round of counting, the lowest-vote-getter will be eliminated. The ballots will then be retallied using the second-choice candidate for those who chose the eliminated candidate as their first choice. That process will continue until a candidate wins at least 51% of the total vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.