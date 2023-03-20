After representing the Brentsville District on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for nearly a decade, Republican Jeanine Lawson announced Monday she will enter the race for at-large board chair.
Lawson, 53, said she aims to bring “commonsense leadership, integrity and a balanced approach” to the county’s leadership, which she says “is quickly moving in the wrong direction.” Lawson, the board’s longest-serving supervisor, was first elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2015 and 2019.
In a news release, Lawson was critical of current Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, and the board’s five-member Democratic majority, all of whom were elected in 2019, saying they have pursued “reckless policies” that “put families last.”
Among her criticisms, Lawson listed tax bill increases over the last three years, the rising number of homicides in the county and “a prioritization of a multi-billion-dollar data center industry over residents.”
“Enough is enough. Our local taxes are through the roof,” Lawson said in a statement. “Unchecked development is rampant while conservation and concerns about our local environment have been tossed aside.”
Over the past two years, Lawson and Wheeler have been at odds over allowing increased residential and industrial development in the area of the county formerly known as the “rural crescent.” Lawson fiercely opposed both the county’s recent comprehensive plan update, “Pathway to 2040,” because it allows more dense development in parts of the rural area, as well as the “Prince William Digital Gateway,” which would open more than 2,100 acres in the rural area to new data center development directly north of the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Last November, the supervisors approved a comprehensive plan amendment paving the way for the digital gateway in a 5-2 vote, with both Lawson and Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, voting in opposition. But the board has not yet rezoned the land to allow for the massive new data center corridor.
In an interview Monday, Lawson said she hopes the Digital Gateway rezoning won’t come before the board until next year and said she would continue to fight it.
“I am fully committed to defeating the Prince William Digital Gateway and I certainly don’t support Ann Wheeler’s comp plan,” Lawson said. “And I would absolutely like to return to the preservation of the rural crescent.”
Lawson vied unsuccessfully last year to seek the Republican nomination for the 10th District congressional seat, a race she lost to Hung Cao, who ultimately lost to U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat.
Lawson said she only recently decided to run for board chair. She said her move was prompted in part by Wheeler’s lack of support for raising the county’s tax rate on computers and peripheral equipment, commonly known as the “data center tax” because data centers pay the bulk of such taxes.
The county’s current rate of $1.65 per $100 in assessed value is well below that of surrounding jurisdictions. The board proposed raising the tax rate to $2.15 in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. Wheeler voted against the proposal along with Supervisors Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, and Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge.
Lawson has noted that she previously opposed efforts to raise the data center tax rate too high too quickly, and has been generally supportive of bringing data centers to the county’s industrial areas because of the tax revenue they generate. The facilities paid about $101 million in local taxes in the current fiscal year, according to county budget documents.
But Lawson said Monday the county has made mistakes in allowing its data center overlay district to come too close to residential areas, which has prompted a backlash from western Prince William County residents. The proposed Devlin Technology Park, a plan to allow 14 new data centers behind neighborhoods near Devlin and Linton Hall roads, resulted in resident protests over the summer and earlier this year. The plan is currently on hold.
“I think we’ve learned from the errors of our past, and I’m willing to accept that and acknowledge that,” Lawson said. “One thing we’ve learned is we need to do a better job of mitigating (data centers’) impacts on neighborhoods.”
Lawson is the first Republican to announce a campaign for chair of the board of supervisors. Wheeler is already facing a primary challenge from fellow Democrat Deshundra Jefferson, who announced her candidacy in January. Jefferson also opposes the Prince William Digital Gateway as well as what she calls general “overdevelopment” in the county.
Wheeler, 61, responded to Lawson’s announcement Monday with a sharply worded news release that called Lawson “an extreme MAGA Republican who is dangerous for our county.”
“Prince William County is the most diverse county in the commonwealth and the 10th most diverse county in the country,” Wheeler’s statement said. “We do not need a Trump-style celebrity politician who likes appearing on right-wing radio shows and aspires to higher office.”
Lawson said she rejects Wheeler’s efforts to bring national politics into a local race but said she would call herself "a proud Ron DeSantis Republican” or "a proud Glenn Youngkin Republican,” references to the Florida governor and the current governor of Virginia, both of whom are Republicans.
“I reject any type of partisan labeling,” Lawson said. “People don’t expect their local leaders to engage in hyper-partisanship, especially at the national level.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(1) comment
Dear Jeanine, thank you. I hope you can get enough Democrats and Republicans to put aside partisanship. I’ll help.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.