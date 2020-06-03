Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce Thursday he will remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s Monument Avenue, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.
The news comes after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Wednesday he will introduce a city ordinance July 1 to remove all Confederate statues from Monument Avenue that are controlled by the City of Richmond, according to a report in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
A commission appointed by Stoney recommended taking down the Jefferson Davis statue and adding context to others.
“I appreciate the recommendations of the Monument Avenue Commission – those were the appropriate recommendations at the time," Stoney said in a statement provided to the Times-Dispatch. "But times have changed, and removing these statues will allow the healing process to begin for so many Black Richmonders and Virginians."
Northam will reportedly direct that the Lee statue to be moved off its pedestal and put into storage while his administration seeks input on a new location, according to a state official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak before the governor’s announcement, the AP report said.
EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, an official has told @AP. https://t.co/hWOGkF2RFm— The Associated Press (@AP) June 3, 2020
The Lee statue is one of five Confederate monuments along the iconic Monument Avenue in Richmond, which was the former capital of the Confederacy.
The statue has been the target of vandalism and the site of demonstrations that have attracted thousands of protesters in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who suffocated to death after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground by placing his knee to Floyd's neck until Floyd became unresponsive.
The officer involved has been charged with second-degree murder in connection of Floyd's death. Three officers who stood by during the incident were charged with aiding and abetting murder on Wednesday, Minnesota officials have announced.
When asked about the fate of the Lee statue during his Tuesday press conference, Northam said he would follow the lead of City of Richmond officials. The Lee statue is the only Confederate statue on Monument Avenue that belongs to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The others belong to the City of Richmond, Northam said.
Earlier this year, the General Assembly amended a Virginia law to allow localities to "remove, relocate, contextualize or cover any such monument or memorial on a locality's public property," not including memorials in public cemeteries.
The law allows Virginia's Confederate monuments to be removed without the state General Assembly's approval.
(2) comments
i hope republicans get back in power and put them back. shameful whitewashing of our nations history, good or bad.
Sorry, but VA is now blue as blue can be. Get used to it, it's not changing anytime soon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.