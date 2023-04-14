Crimes reported in Prince William County, especially violent crimes and fatal drug overdoses, rose in 2022, according to the county police department’s 2022 annual report.
The number of homicides in the county last year – at 20 – was double the number reported in 2021. There was also a trend of firearms being stolen from vehicles and a rise in fentanyl overdoses.
The 20 homicides reported in the county in 2022 reflected the highest number since 2016, when there were 22. The deaths occurred in 15 separate incidents that included a quadruple homicide at a Dale City residence in October and a double homicide in Dumfries in November.
The majority of the homicides were committed with guns by people who were known to the victims. All but two of the homicides have been solved, according to the report.
In an April 4 presentation to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, Police Chief Peter Newsham called the rise in murders “concerning.”
Violent crime up 23.4%
Overall crime increased 15.2% in 2022, compared to 2021, while violent crimes, which include murder, rape, aggravated assault and robbery, increased 23.4%. Violent crime accounted for 7.1% of the total crimes in the county in 2022.
Aggravated assaults, which include shootings, rose to 954 from last year’s 737.
In 2022, there were no reported hate crimes or bias-motivated crimes reported in the county. Hate crimes have been decreasing since at least 2018, the report said.
Some crimes, such as drug offenses, continued to decline sharply in the county. There were 41.5% fewer drug violations in 2022 than the county’s five-year average, with drug equipment violations dropping further to 64% fewer violations. This change is largely due to the Virginia General Assembly’s move to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in 2020.
However, the number of overdoses in the county increased, spurred by the rise of fentanyl-related overdoses. Even though the rate of overdoses involving other drugs decreased, the 67 fentanyl overdoses reported in the county in 2022 brought the total number of overdose deaths up to 77 -- three more than in 2021. Fentanyl represented 88.3% of total drug overdose deaths in 2022, up from 78.4% in 2021.
Black residents disproportionately involved in crime, use-of-force incidents
Black people represent about 20% of the county’s population but made up 37.5% of all arrests in 2022.
Black residents also represented almost half—46.7% — of the 530 use-of-force incidents reported by police in 2022 and the only two uses of deadly force from a firearm during the year, one of which resulted in the death of the arrestee.
Use-of-force remains rare in the county, however. The vast majority of arrests are completed without use of force. Of the arrests that include use-of-force, police used physical restraint in 93.4% of the incidents and pepper spray in 3.7% of the incidents. Tasers were used in less than 2% of arrests, and canines less than 1%, the report said.
Hispanic residents were involved in 31.5% of the arrests in 2022, while white people made up 25.2% and other races, 4%, the report said.
Overall Arrests rose in the county in 2022, up 14.8% from the year before. Juvenile arrests also rose slightly in 2022, making up 7.3% of all arrests.
Most firearms stolen were from vehicles
A total of 136 firearms were stolen from vehicles in 2022, according to police. This represents the majority of the 238 firearms stolen in the county in 2022, a figure that has increased 11.2% since last year. Of these firearms, 19 were stolen during burglaries, the report said.
More car crashes reported, but fewer fatalities
There were 26 fatal car crashes in 2022, which is two fewer than the 28 fatal crashes reported in 2021. Half were caused by driver impairment, such as drunk driving, according to the report.
There were 4,389 reportable crashes in 2021 and 4,626 in 2022, marking a slight increase. Most crashes happened in the late afternoon or evening, and Friday was the most common day of the week that crashes occurred.
Traffic citations also increased significantly in 2022, most of which were for speeding. There were 21,841 traffic citations in 2022, up from 18,751 in 2021, the report said.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
